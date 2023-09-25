Mercedes-Benz is joining forces with Mastercard to introduce embedded in-car payments at the point of sale. Customers will be able to use a fingerprint sensor in their car to make convenient and secure digital payments at more than 3,600 service stations in Germany. Mercedes-Benz is the world's first automaker to integrate Mastercard Secure Card on File for Commerce Platforms technology for online payments into its vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz customers in Germany can now start the fueling process directly from their vehicle and pay digitally by fingerprint. Eliminating the need to enter a PIN or authenticate via mobile device, drivers can now leverage convenient payments to enhance the in-vehicle experience. The native in-car payment service via Mercedes pay+ will turn the car into a form of payment device and can be used to make payments at service stations using the fingerprint sensor integrated into the MBUX infotainment system. This is now live with Mastercard debit and credit cards in current Mercedes-Benz models.1

Fingerprint payment authorization at a gas station represents the first use case for native in-car payments at the point of sale, in addition to Mercedes-Benz as the world's first automaker to integrate Mastercard's Secure Card on File for Commerce platform into the car. This technology allows for transaction data to be encrypted using uniquely assigned cryptograms,2 in turn protecting sensitive payment information.

"With Mercedes pay+, we are making everyday life easier for our customers. From now on, they can pay their fuel bill directly from their car using their fingerprint – simply, securely, and conveniently. An intuitive payment process and a best-in-class customer experience lay the foundation for the success of digital offerings. We are pioneers in native in-car payment and are already working on the integration of further services," said Franz Reiner, Chairman of the Board of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG.

A study conducted by the German market research company GfK on behalf of Mastercard shows that around half of 18- to 39-year-olds would order and pay for services and goods directly via the infotainment display. The proponents would like to use in-car payment primarily for everyday car-related services: 60 percent would pay their gas bill or electric vehicle charging directly via the car.

"Digital payments are coming of age, and consumers want to embrace new forms that are infused into their everyday experiences and activities,” saidJorn Lambert, Chief Digital Officer at Mastercard.“Through our dynamic payments technology, we are proud to work hand in hand with Mercedes-Benz to bring safer, smarter, and more intelligent commerce experiences to its vehicles. We look forward to our continued efforts to drive further innovation in this area in Germany and around the world."

Emerging Payments Analyst Christopher Miller, Javelin added,“This joint effort between Mastercard and Mercedes-Benz to enable native in-car payments for fueling is an example of a real-world step towards a more seamless and integrated payments ecosystem that brings together consumer need, the right data, and payment credentials to reduce payment friction while retaining payment security. The announcement highlights the importance of payments experiences that are truly integrated from end-to-end – from authentication hardware in the vehicle, to calculation of fuel costs and needs, to email delivery of receipts. Payment flows that are truly differentiated will persuade consumers to adopt emerging technologies such as pay-by-car. Delivering on these types of experiences requires partners with the capability to coordinate all of these different components into something that is easy for consumers to both use and understand.”

How in-car payment with fingerprint works

When a driver reaches a connected service station and switches off the engine, the Mercedes me Fuel & Pay service will start automatically on the MBUX infotainment system.3 Once started, the driver can simply select the appropriate gas pump. Even before refueling, the system will calculate the maximum total amount based on the current fuel price and the amount of fuel when the tank is full. And rather than authorizing the payment via a mobile device, the driver will complete their transaction seamlessly through fingerprint authentication.4 After refueling, the driver will see the amount of fuel refueled and the invoice amount to their Mastercard debit or credit cards on the MBUX display. Payment will be made automatically, and the driver will be able to leave the gas station without having to walk to the checkout area. The invoice is then sent to the customer by e-mail.

Where to find Mercedes me Fuel & Pay

Contactless payment via Mercedes me Fuel & Pay and fingerprint sensor is now possible at over 3,600 cooperating gas stations in Germany. Consumers can use their German-issued5 Mastercard credit or debit cards for native in-car payment by registering their card in the Mercedes me user account and activating it in the vehicle via the MBUX infotainment system Mercedes pay+.

Fingerprint payments from the car will be extended soon to other vehicle-related services and to other European markets.

For more information from Mercedes-Benz Mobility, please visit: group-media.mercedes-benz.com and www.mercedes-benz-mobility.com/de/media-site/

Read more: Mercedes pay CEO Nico Kersten discusses the evolution of in-car payments with the Mastercard Newsroom: https://www.mastercard.com/news/perspectives/2023/mercedes-pay-ceo-on-securing-the-future-of-in-car-payments/



1 Series: 223, 206, 254, 232 2 Mercedes-Benz uses the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) to encrypt transaction data. The customer's physical card number is replaced by a so-called token. The payment information is created once for each individual transaction and the token can only be used by the merchant who requested it. 3 To use the Mercedes me connect services, create a Mercedes me ID and agree to the Terms of Use for the Mercedes me connect services. The services shown and their availability and functionalities depend in particular on the vehicle model, year of manufacture, selected optional equipment and country. 4 Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) compliance requires two-factor authentication consisting of: something the consumer knows (e.g. a password), owns (e.g. a connected device), or is (e.g. biometrics). Mercedes pay uses the Mastercard Token Authentication Framework, where the authentication (SCA) is transferred from the card-issuing banks to Mercedes pay. 5 The authorization is subject to the card-issuing bank or savings bank and not to Mercedes-Benz.

