Tesla's Downsizing Worries Supercharger Industry

Widespread layoffs within the Tesla unit are a blow to efforts to build out a national charging network.

Teamsters Canada Says Strikes at CN Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Could Begin May 22

The union representing more than 9,000 workers at Canada's two biggest railroads- Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City-said nearly all of its members voted in favor of going on strike as early as May 22.

Viking Stock Sails Higher in Trading Debut

The company has a market valuation of $11.3 billion based on its opening price.

New York Community Bancorp's stock jumps after narrower-than-expected loss

New CEO Joseph Otting sees a "path to profitability" in the next two years.

Estée Lauder's China Problems Aren't Going Away

The cosmetics company cut its 2024 sales guidance, overshadowing a strong result for its fiscal third quarter.

Mastercard cuts its revenue outlook - but that has nothing to do with spending

The new forecast reflects Mastercard's updated projection for the strong dollar's impact on results.

AI Startup CoreWeave Nearly Triples Valuation to $19 Billion in Five Months

Nvidia-backed company raises $1.1 billion from investors including Fidelity, Magnetar Capital.

Goldman Promotes Partner to Senior Deal Role

Dan Blank has been named co-chair of Goldman's Global M&A group to help drive dealmaking efforts.

Reclassifying Cannabis Still Leaves Pot Stocks in Limbo

Marijuana may soon be considered a less dangerous drug, but it is a long way from being treated like alcohol or tobacco.

CVS Made a Big Bet on Medicare. It's Looking Risky.

The company's Medicare business, hit by higher medical costs, pushed down CVS's first-quarter earnings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-24 1515ET