Qualcomm 1Q Revenue Tops Estimates on Growth in Handsets, Automotive

Adjusted earnings were $2.75 a share, above analysts' estimates of $2.37.

MetLife Net Plunges Despite Revenue Surge

The insurer posted adjusted earnings that were just shy of analysts' estimates, despite a jump in revenue.

Allen Media Group Makes $14.3 Billion Offer for Paramount Global

Media entrepreneur Byron Allen is throwing his hat in the ring for Paramount Global, the home of CBS and the Paramount Hollywood studio.

Judge Dismisses Disney's Suit Against Ron DeSantis

The entertainment company had sued the Florida governor, accusing him of a "targeted campaign of government retaliation."

Adidas Earnings Beat Guidance After Decision Not to Write Off Most Yeezy Inventory

The German sporting-goods company said sales on a currency neutral basis were flat last year compared with 2022.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Plunges 38%, Reigniting Fears for Regional Banks

NYCB built up capital after acquiring most of the failed Signature Bank in last year's crisis.

Biogen Quits Controversial Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm

The company says it will continue to advance another drug, Leqembi, and accelerate the development of other treatments.

EBay to Pay $59 Million in Settlement Over Pill Presses

The Justice Department alleged that thousands of pill presses and encapsulating machines were sold on the popular online marketplace.

Boeing Says It Can't Set 2024 Financial Goals Amid 737 MAX Woes

The CEO said the company needs to "focus on every next airplane" in the wake of the Alaska Airlines blowout.

Mastercard's Strong Earnings Still Show Spending Slowdown

Quarterly earnings from card issuer Mastercard beat estimates, but the total number and value of payment transactions slipped.

