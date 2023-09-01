China Central Bank to Cut Forex Reserves Ratio

The Chinese central bank said it would lower the amount of foreign-exchange deposits banks will have to hold, a move seen as a bid to shore up the yuan.

Chinese Banks Plan Deposit Rate Cuts to Cushion Pain From Faltering Economy

Large commercial banks in China are planning to lower some deposit rates, ahead of anticipated mortgage-rate cuts that will further squeeze profit margins.

UBS Gets Everything It Wants From Credit Suisse

Not only has UBS notched a huge profit during the second quarter by buying its rival Swiss bank, but it looks like it will keep the best bits of it no matter what politicians say.

Major Chinese Cities Ease Mortgage Rules in Bid to Reverse Property Slump

Two of China's biggest and most expensive cities relaxed home purchase norms, allowing more people to qualify for favorable mortgage terms for their first homes as a protracted property crisis continues to weigh on the economy.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Cannabis ETFs, National Bank of Canada, Santander, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Venture Capitalist Reid Hoffman to Scale Back Investment Role at Greylock

One of Silicon Valley's most prominent investors is scaling back his involvement in new deals at the venture firm as he spends more time pursuing artificial-intelligence efforts.

Firm Co-Led by TIAA Alum Preps First Offering for Accredited Investors

ALTI is seeking $300 million for a new fund aimed at wealthy individuals.

Visa, Mastercard Prepare to Raise Credit-Card Fees

Merchants could end up paying an extra $502 million annually in fees, according to a consulting firm.

Investors Say No Thanks to Gen-Z, Metaverse Funds

Closures of exchange-traded funds have soared this year, with many niche funds struggling to attract investors.

Startups Are Hitting a Funding Wall After Seed Stage

An entrenched downturn has more early-stage startups unable or unwilling to raise follow-up Series A rounds.

