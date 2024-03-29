Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Rose to 2.5% in February

The overall personal-consumption expenditures price index rose in line with economists' expectations for February.

Eleven Republican-led states sue Biden administration to block student-debt relief plan

Eleven Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration to block its new student-loan repayment plan, SAVE, which has already resulted in more than $1 billion in debt cancellation for more than 150,000 borrowers.

Private-Credit Firms Awash in Cash Boost Hiring

Private-credit firms stoked by surging demand for nonbank lending are pulling out all the stops to hire talent, driving up overall compensation levels and sometimes taking each other to court.

Giant Merger Deals Stage a Comeback

A flurry of tie-ups, led by Capital One, raises the prospect of an M&A rebound.

Gold Is Rallying. It Isn't About Inflation This Time.

The metal serves as a hedge against fear itself, making it an appealing asset for our times.

Private Equity's Sports Deal Machine Kicks in With Women's Soccer

Firms including Carlyle and Sixth Street have backed women's soccer teams in the past year, with others expected to follow.

Analysis: The Visa and Mastercard Settlement Doesn't Put Fee Disputes to Rest

Past deals in the case have fallen apart, and lawmakers are pushing for more competition in the credit-card market.

The Psychologist Who Turned the Investing World on Its Head

Daniel Kahneman gave people an understanding of what drives financial decisions.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights into the median down payment for U.S. homebuyers, Bank of China, Canadian stocks, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years

The sentence for crimes connected to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange caps the meteoric rise and fall of the onetime crypto king.

