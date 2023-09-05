Equities MA US57636Q1040
|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-09-05 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|411.50 USD
|-0.98%
|-0.04%
|+18.34%
|Sep. 05
|Mastercard Denies Report About Plan to Raise Credit Card Fees; Visa Says Fees Remained Flat for Past Decade
|MT
|Sep. 05
|Mastercard CFO Mehra Sells 6,000 Shares for $2.5 Million
|MT
Transcript : Mastercard Incorporated Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Sep-05-2023 02:25 PM
Today at 05:25 pm
Presenter SpeechWilliam Nance (Analysts)Hello. I am Will Nance at Goldman Sachs. We're delighted to have Michael M...
MasterCard Incorporated specializes in issuing and selling payment cards. The group's activity is organized essentially into two areas: - sale of payment instruments: credit cards, traveler's checks, on-line payment cards, etc. (Mastercard®, Maestro® and Cirrus® names); - supply of services: consulting, assistance, information services, partner network management, and other services. 63.9% of net sales are abroad.
SectorInternet Services
Calendar
2023-10-30 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
37
Last Close Price
411.50USD
Average target price
453.91USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.31%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+18.34%
|392 B $
|+18.09%
|505 B $
|-10.50%
|69 802 M $
|+8.17%
|3 680 M $
|+39.19%
|2 166 M $
|-5.41%
|1 538 M $
|+30.13%
|1 188 M $
|+19.61%
|983 M $
|-33.51%
|265 M $
|-5.64%
|224 M $