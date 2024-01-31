14:18 ET -- Mastercard is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The credit card giant said fourth-quarter net income rose to $2.79 billion, or $2.97 a share, from $2.53 billion, or $2.62 a share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.18, above the $3.08 analysts polled by FactSet were expecting. Revenue rose to $6.55 billion from $5.82 billion last year. Gross dollar volume was up 10% on a local currency basis to $2.4 trillion during the quarter as purchase volume rose 11%. Mastercard said its customers had issued 3.3 billion Mastercard and Maestro branded cards as of Dec. 31. Shares touched an all-time high of $462 earlier today, its highest level on record, according to FactSet, and were recently trading at $451.57, up 1.43%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

01-31-24 1434ET