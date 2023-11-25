MasterCard Incorporated specializes in issuing and selling payment cards. The group's activity is organized essentially into two areas: - sale of payment instruments: credit cards, traveler's checks, on-line payment cards, etc. (Mastercard®, Maestro® and Cirrus® names); - supply of services: consulting, assistance, information services, partner network management, and other services. 63.9% of net sales are abroad.

Sector Internet Services