Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mastercard Spendingpulse said on Saturday that U.S. retail sales on Friday rose 2.5% year-over-year excluding automotive sales, not adjusted for inflation.
(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru)
