  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MasterCard, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:31:44 2023-03-24 pm EDT
350.64 USD   -1.05%
12:17pUS pick for World Bank, Banga, cancels India meetings after COVID infection
RE
06:57aCapitaLand returns with CapitaVerse - Singapore's largest 24-hour experiential party in Decentraland
AQ
05:06aPOSB Unveils Co-Badged Debit and Prepaid Mastercard Cards Combining Dual Currency Usage
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US pick for World Bank, Banga, cancels India meetings after COVID infection

03/24/2023 | 12:17pm EDT
Mastercard President and CEO Banga speaks to attendees during the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Summit in Manhattan, New York

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The U.S. nominee to lead the World Bank, Ajay Banga, has tested positive for COVID-19 during a visit to New Delhi and cancelled meetings with officials in India, his final stop on a global tour to drive support for his candidacy.

The Indian-born former Mastercard CEO was due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the ministers of finance and external affairs during his March 23-24 visit.

"The Ajay Banga call-ons won't happen," the Indian finance ministry said in a statement, after the U.S. Treasury said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining.

India has already endorsed the candidacy of Banga, who is now a U.S. citizen.

India has seen a rise in COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das)


© Reuters 2023
