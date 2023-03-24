US pick for World Bank, Banga, cancels India meetings after COVID infection

The Indian-born former Mastercard CEO was due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the ministers of finance and external affairs during his March 23-24 visit.

"The Ajay Banga call-ons won't happen," the Indian finance ministry said in a statement, after the U.S. Treasury said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining.

India has already endorsed the candidacy of Banga, who is now a U.S. citizen.

India has seen a rise in COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks.

