    MA   US57636Q1040

MASTERCARD, INC.

(MA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:12:48 2023-03-30 pm EDT
359.12 USD   -0.12%
World Bank board to consider US nominee Banga as sole candidate for next leader

03/30/2023 | 12:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Banga President and CEO Mastercard attends the WEF annual meeting in Davos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank Group's executive board said on Thursday that it will consider only one nominee, U.S.-backed former Mastercard Ajay Banga, to be the development lender's next president, as no other candidates were nominated.

The bank's board said in a statement that it will conduct a formal interview with Banga in Washington and expects to conclude its selection process "in due course."

(Reporting by David Lawder)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 109 M - -
Net income 2023 11 580 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,5x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 343 B 343 B -
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
EV / Sales 2024 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 29 900
Free-Float 60,6%
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 359,53 $
Average target price 426,14 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Merit E. Janow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin Chief Information Officer
Timothy H. Murphy Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCARD, INC.1.90%342 719
VISA, INC.7.48%459 224
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.16%83 925
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.37.73%58 158
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.24.85%4 468
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO.,LTD.50.78%2 420
