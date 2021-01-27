Log in
Mastercard Incorporated : New Sam's Club Mastercard Rewards Program By Synchrony Unlocks Additional Value On Sam's Club Purchases

01/27/2021 | 08:10am EST
Sam's Club Plus Members Get Rewarded Twice When They Shop In-Club

Sam's Club, (NYSE: WMT), a leading membership warehouse club, Synchrony, (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and Mastercard, (NYSE: MA) a global technology company in the payments industry, announced today a new Sam's Club Mastercard rewards program that provides additional value for cardholders - from expanded rewards to digital enhancements. The card program is an essential tool for all Sam's Club Plus members that helps maximize savings and delivers on the evolving consumer shopping habits.

Sam's Club, Synchrony, and Mastercard will give Plus members a total of up to 5% back on eligible Sam's Club purchases.

Here's how it works: Plus members using their Sam's Club Mastercard earn 3% back on purchases in-club; they earn an additional 2% back from their Plus membership for a total of up to 5%. (Each program is independently operated and managed*). That is more value than any other credit card can consistently offer at Sam's Club. For Plus members looking to make their money go further, there's no better credit card in the market today.

Disclaimer

MasterCard Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 13:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
