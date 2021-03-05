Log in
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED

(MA)
Mastercard Incorporated : Completes Acquisition of Nets' Account-to-Account Payment Business

03/05/2021
Today, Mastercard (NYSE: MA) completed its acquisition of the majority of the Corporate Services business of Nets, a leading European PayTech company, having met the conditions set out by the European Commission in its approval in August 2020. The additions to Mastercard will support a broader set of account-to-account capabilities, including clearing and settlement instant payment infrastructure, bill payment and E-invoicing applications.

“Today is a significant milestone as we continue to build out our multi-rail payment solutions beyond cards,” said Paul Stoddart, president of New Payment Platforms, Mastercard. “This acquisition brings top talent and innovative technology, enhancing our existing multi-rail propositions to enable greater access, choice and flexibility in how people want to pay and get paid.”

Over the past few years, Mastercard has continued to expand its reach beyond card payments, executing on its multi-rail strategy. The proven real-time and pioneering bill payment solutions of Nets’ Corporate Services complement Mastercard’s growing suite of payment capabilities.

“Combined with Mastercard’s global network and customer franchise, this acquisition further strengthens our position as the payment partner of choice for governments, financial institutions, consumers and businesses across all payment flows, in the Nordics and beyond,” adds Stoddart.

# # #

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 034 M - -
Net income 2021 7 944 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,4x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 347 B 347 B -
EV / Sales 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart MASTERCARD INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Mastercard Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 381,82 $
Last Close Price 349,50 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael E. Miebach Chief Executive Officer
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Steven J. Freiberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED0.93%347 180
VISA INC.-3.31%452 034
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.2.08%279 993
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-5.56%32 639
AVAST PLC-15.68%6 522
MIMECAST LIMITED-28.38%2 621
