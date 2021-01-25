Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mastercard Incorporated    MA

MASTERCARD INCORPORATED

(MA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard Incorporated : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

01/25/2021 | 04:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced that Sachin Mehra, chief financial officer, will present at the virtual Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference on Wednesday, February 10. The discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MASTERCARD INCORPORATED
04:08pMASTERCARD INCORPORATED : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
11:42aMASTERCARD INCORPORATED : Barclays Adjusts Mastercard's Price Target to $380 Fro..
MT
11:11aMASTERCARD INCORPORATED : imposes fivefold increase in 'interchange fee' for UK
AQ
05:43aMARKET CHATTER : UK Banks To Benefit From Mastercard's Higher Fees For UK Purcha..
MT
01/22MASTERCARD INCORPORATED : Insider Selling in Mastercard (MA) Shares Continues
MT
01/22Tech shares could retake market reins as earnings heat up
RE
01/22MASTERCARD INCORPORATED : Ann Cairns appointed lead non-executive board member a..
AQ
01/21INSIDER TRENDS : Mastercard Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/19MASTERCARD INCORPORATED : Eight Awardees Announced as Part of $10 Million data.o..
PU
01/18MASTERCARD INCORPORATED : Walgreens partners with Synchrony and Mastercard
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 189 M - -
Net income 2020 6 160 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,5x
Yield 2020 0,47%
Capitalization 328 B 328 B -
EV / Sales 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 18 600
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart MASTERCARD INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Mastercard Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 374,57 $
Last Close Price 328,99 $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael E. Miebach President & Chief Executive Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Steven J. Freiberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED-7.83%327 978
VISA INC.-7.64%472 176
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.7.60%295 266
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.2.60%35 305
AVAST PLC-2.60%7 357
MIMECAST LIMITED-18.98%2 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ