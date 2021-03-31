Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MasterCard    MA

MASTERCARD

(MA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mastercard, rivals 'ran cartel' on cards for the vulnerable, UK watchdog says

03/31/2021 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Mastercard logo on a credit card

LONDON (Reuters) - Mastercard is among five companies which broke the law for cartel behaviour when offering pre-paid cards to vulnerable members of society, Britain's Payment Systems Regulator said on Wednesday.

Mastercard, allpay, APS, PFS and Sulion agreed not to compete or poach each other's customers on cards used by local authorities for welfare payments to the homeless, victims of domestic violence and asylum seekers, the PSR said.

The investigation is ongoing and the companies can make representations on the provisional findings, the PSR said.

Mastercard, allpay and PFS have admitted liability and if the regulator ultimately concludes there is wrongdoing have agreed to pay maximum fines totalling more than 32 million pounds ($44 million), the watchdog said.

The PSR alleges two infringements of Britain's 1998 competition law.

One breach took place over six years between 2012 and 2018 and involved all five firms, the PSR said.

The other lasted between 2014 and 2016 and involved APS and FPS, the watchdog said.

"Pre-paid card services, like these, can provide significant benefits to local authorities as one way to make welfare payments to some of the most vulnerable people in society," said Chris Hemsley, managing director of the PSR.

"By colluding in this way, we consider the parties were acting as a cartel... Collusion in payments is absolutely unacceptable. Where we see it happening, we will take action, stop it, and seek to impose significant penalties."

Mastercard, allpay, APS and PFS were not immediately available for comment. Sulion could not be reached.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Rachel Armstrong and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MASTERCARD
03/30FACEBOOK  : messaging service gets delayed Brazil nod for payments
RE
03/30FACEBOOK  : messaging service gets delayed Brazil nod for payments
RE
03/30MASTERCARD INCORPORATED  : The Importance Of Colour
AQ
03/30MASTERCARD INCORPORATED  : NRF - Retail Groups Seek to Protect Current and Futur..
AQ
03/30WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE  : Launches Bank Account Offering
MT
03/30MASTERCARD INCORPORATED  : Pandemic Drives Increased Velocity of Innovation, Bri..
BU
03/29EXCLUSIVE : Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
RE
03/29MASTERCARD  : AEVI and Mastercard Partner to Simplify Omnichannel Shopping Exper..
PR
03/26MARKET CHATTER : Mastercard Contests Bid to Open UK Class Action Over Fees to He..
MT
03/25Mastercard resists compound interest on $19 billion UK class action
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 081 M - -
Net income 2021 7 944 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,5x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 356 B 356 B -
EV / Sales 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales 2022 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart MASTERCARD
Duration : Period :
MasterCard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 388,43 $
Last Close Price 358,20 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael E. Miebach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sachin J. Mehra Chief Financial Officer
Ajaypal S. Banga Executive Chairman
Edward McLaughlin President-Operations & Technology
Steven J. Freiberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCARD1.67%355 822
VISA-3.12%458 467
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.63%276 011
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.-9.89%31 140
NUVEI CORPORATION-8.63%7 961
AVAST PLC-15.83%6 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ