Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCFT   US57637H1032

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.

(MCFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 12:21:31 pm EDT
24.48 USD   -0.59%
12:03pMasterCraft Boat Company Celebrates Over 2 Million Safe Hours Worked
GL
04/18MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, May 11, 2022
GL
03/08MasterCraft Boat Company and 7x World Champion Wakeboarder Meagan Ethell Announce “Let Her Rip” Tour
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MasterCraft Boat Company Celebrates Over 2 Million Safe Hours Worked

04/22/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VONORE, Tenn., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT), has proudly completed a major milestone in workplace safety – over Two Million Safe Hours Worked Without a Lost Time Incident, which continues to accumulate. This achievement took over 450 calendar days, or well over 1 year, without an incident to attain.

Achieving 2 Million Safe Hours Worked Without a Lost Time Incident showcases MasterCraft’s continuous commitment to safety, an essential element of MasterCraft’s core values in delivering world-class tow boats.

“The safety of our people is a top priority,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. “Everything else we do to deliver the highest quality boats is built upon the foundation of safety. This achievement is the result of a proactive commitment to safety from all team members, and once again, highlights their operational excellence.”

To celebrate this momentous achievement, staff appreciation events were held at MasterCraft’s manufacturing facility. To commemorate the accomplishment and to recognize our team members’ dedication to providing the utmost quality while adhering to safety practices in the workplace, employees enjoyed a catered lunch, $25,000 worth of prizes were awarded, and a corn hole tournament was held.

“It is a great privilege to celebrate such an achievement,” said VP of Operations, Jim Brown. “This success is attributable to every single individual in our workforce. Each individuals’ dedication to occupational safety and to each other’s wellbeing is industry leading. I could not be prouder of what they’ve achieved.”

MasterCraft salutes its workforce on this great accomplishment and their commitment to safety.

About MasterCraft:
MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

MasterCraft Marketing Contact:
Faith Tucker
(423) 884-7162
faith.tucker@mastercraft.com		Investor Contact:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
George Steinbarger
Chief Revenue Officer
Investorrelations@mastercraft.com



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
12:03pMasterCraft Boat Company Celebrates Over 2 Million Safe Hours Worked
GL
04/18MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conferenc..
GL
03/08MasterCraft Boat Company and 7x World Champion Wakeboarder Meagan Ethell Announce &ldqu..
AQ
03/01MasterCraft to Participate in Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Confere..
AQ
02/22MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/22Scott Womack Parted Way from MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. as President
CI
02/16MasterCraft Boat Company and Ilmor Marine Announce the Release of the World's Most Powe..
AQ
02/04B. Riley Lifts MasterCraft Boat Holdings' Price Target to $47 from $45 on Higher-than-E..
MT
02/03MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/03Tranche Update on MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ju..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 656 M - -
Net income 2022 74,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 24,62 $
Average target price 38,50 $
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick A. Brightbill Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy M. Oxley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Mike Schmidt Chief Information Officer
Jim Brown Vice President-Operations
Donald C. Campion Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.-13.10%455
SANLORENZO S.P.A.-6.86%1 324
BÉNÉTEAU-6.74%1 176
MALIBU BOATS, INC.-24.28%1 088
THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.-9.30%334
FOUNTAINE PAJOT-18.88%210