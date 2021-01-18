Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.    MCFT

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.

(MCFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MasterCraft Boat Company Launches Digital Boat Show Experience to Connect with Consumers Amidst Dynamic Boat Show Season

01/18/2021 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VONORE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced the launch of a fully digital, immersive experience aimed at engaging with consumers in this dynamic boat show season. This digital platform, named the MasterCraft Experience Digital Boat Show, bridges the gap between consumers seeking a safe, flexible avenue to research the MasterCraft brand and its award-winning line-up, and our dealer partners looking to connect with consumers as the season quickly approaches. The 360-degree environment is stocked-full of new content including behind-the-scenes videos of the MasterCraft headquarters, exclusive model walkthrough videos and detailed brand and model information to ensure inspired and informed decisions for the boat-buying process. 

The MasterCraft Experience Digital Boat Show will introduce the newest innovations onboard MasterCraft’s model year 2021 NXT, XT, X, XStar and ProStar models and give visitors everything they need to experience the MasterCraft difference from anywhere at any time. In addition to a never-before-seen construction process video from MasterCraft, on the platform will be a detailed video detailing MasterCraft’s exclusive engine partner, Ilmor Engines, which showcases Ilmor’s racing pedigree and inspiration behind the most responsive, robust and reliable engines in the towboat industry. Customers will have access to a self-guided tour, view specifications on models, request a brochure and connect directly with dealers across the world and a factory spokesperson while inside the online portal. 

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will roll out similar online experiences for its remaining brands—Crest Pontoon, NauticStar Boats and Aviara Boats—in the coming weeks. The MasterCraft Experience Digital Boat Show can be accessed on any device at zero cost to consumers at experiencemastercraft.com.

About MasterCraft:
MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. 
Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.comwww.MasterCraft.comwww.NauticStarBoats.comwww.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

MasterCraft Marketing and Investor Contact:
George Steinbarger 
Chief Revenue Officer 
(423) 884-7141
George.Steinbarger@mastercraft.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
04:05pMasterCraft Boat Company Launches Digital Boat Show Experience to Connect wit..
GL
01/12MASTERCRAFT BOAT : B. Riley Adjusts MasterCraft Boat Holdings' Price Target to $..
MT
01/04MASTERCRAFT BOAT : Raymond James Adjusts MasterCraft Boat Holdings' Price Target..
MT
2020MASTERCRAFT BOAT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
2020MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
2020B. Riley Adjusts Price Target on MasterCraft Boat Holdings to $34 From $32, M..
MT
2020Raymond James Adjusts MasterCraft Boat Holdings' Price Target to $25.50 From ..
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Climb in Mid-Week Trade
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : After Slow Start, Consumer Stocks Adding to Wednesday Gains
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 491 M - -
Net income 2021 42,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 512 M 512 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 884
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,00 $
Last Close Price 27,04 $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederick A. Brightbill Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Brown Vice President-Operations
Timothy M. Oxley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Mike Schmidt Chief Information Officer
Donald C. Campion Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.8.86%512
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.4.01%46 165
SHIMANO INC.5.46%22 372
POOL CORPORATION-3.52%14 433
YAMAHA CORPORATION-0.82%10 484
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION15.36%6 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ