MasterCraft Boat Company and 6x World Champion Wakeboarder Meagan Ethell Partner to Empower Female Confidence In and Behind the Boat With “Let Her Rip” Campaign

VONORE, Tenn., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on International Women’s Day, MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT), is kicking off its “Let Her Rip” campaign to support the on-going push to inspire and empower women to relentlessly chase their goals, have confidence in their abilities in and behind the boat and to challenge others to do the same in the water sports industry and beyond.



MasterCraft and Meagan Ethell, world champion MasterCraft athlete, will host a complimentary clinic to help female boaters of all ages hone their skills behind the wheel and behind the boat on May 1st and May 2nd at The Boarding School in Orlando, Fla. Those not able to attend the clinic in person can also receive access to digital coaching from Ethell through the Givego app.

The “Let Her Rip: The Meagan Ethell Story” video will premiere today on the MasterCraft YouTube channel [https://youtu.be/l9rP_vqlEA0] and across the company’s social media channels. Ethell’s industry sponsors Red Bull, Liquid Force, Nomadix and Body Glove are standing behind the Let Her Rip initiative in celebration of not only her story but other accomplished female athletes.



“Being part of a team and company that supports and encourages me, my fellow athletes and young girls around the world to be strong, to love who they are and to maximize their potential everyday is an honor,” said Ethell.

Women in leadership positions throughout MasterCraft’s corporate office are joining the initiative and sharing what Let Her Rip means to them. Director of Engineering Erica Clark-Heinrich said, “I’m proud to work for a company that prioritizes lifting up others and challenges women to celebrate their strengths. It [Let Her Rip] means leading bravely even when you’re scared and rolling up your shirt sleeves to help your team. It means being willing to fail but also learning from the failures.”



To watch the “Let Her Rip: The Meagan Ethell Story,” to shop Let Her Rip apparel and sign up for the Let Her Rip clinic, visit MasterCraft.com/letherrip.

