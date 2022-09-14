Advanced search
    MCFT   US57637H1032

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.

(MCFT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:23 2022-09-14 pm EDT
21.47 USD   -0.76%
03:06pMasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report
GL
09/09Raymond James Lowers Price Target on MasterCraft Boat Holdings to $29 From $38, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09/09B Riley Securities Cuts Price Target on MasterCraft Boat to $37 from $46, Says Economic Uncertainty Weighs on Fiscal 2023 Guidance; Buy Rating Kept
MT
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report

09/14/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
VONORE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) today announced that it has issued its inaugural Sustainability Report. The Company recognizes the importance of social and environmental responsibility and global sustainability, and is committed to making the best products in the best way possible. The Company is devoted to reducing its environmental impact, ensuring a healthy and safe workplace for its employees, and acting as a good corporate citizen in the communities it serves.

Among the report’s highlights are several milestones achieved:

  • SASB and TCFD reporting: The Company utilizes the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks.

  • Safety milestone: During fiscal year 2022, the MasterCraft brand surpassed over two million hours worked without a lost time incident. To date, this figure stands at more than three million hours, and counting.

  • Climate action: The Company began reporting its Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions, and in fiscal year 2022 the Company made financial and human-resources commitments to zero-emissions electric boating. The MasterCraft brand has continued to emphasize its recycling program, doubling its monthly tonnage in August from January levels.

  • Employee development: The Company added a Director of Training to expand its focus on employee development at all levels.

Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, commented, “This report communicates our commitment to environmental sustainability, promoting the health and safety of our employees, and being good stewards for all our stakeholders. As a company whose products are enjoyed outdoors on the water, we recognize the importance of social and environmental responsibility.   In alignment with our strategic priorities and with the foundations in place to ensure we hold ourselves to high standards in all aspects of our business, we look forward to making boating better and maintaining our Company’s position at the forefront of the marine industry.”

Read the full Sustainability Report at this link.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Investor Contact:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
George Steinbarger
Chief Revenue Officer
Email: investorrelations@MasterCraft.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
