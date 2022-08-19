Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MCFT   US57637H1032

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.

(MCFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:07 2022-08-19 pm EDT
26.51 USD   -0.19%
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Thursday, September 8, 2022
GL
Stifel Starts MasterCraft Boat Holdings at Buy With $35 Price Target
MT
B. Riley Raises MasterCraft Boat Holdings' PT to $46 from $41, Adjusts Model Ahead of Fiscal Q4 Results to Move NauticStar into Discontinued Operations; Maintains Buy Rating
MT
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Thursday, September 8, 2022

08/19/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
VONORE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) will host a live webcast of its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on September 8, 2022.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company’s website, Investors.MasterCraft.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: investors.mastercraft.comwww.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Investor Contact:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
George Steinbarger
Chief Revenue Officer
Email: investorrelations@mastercraft.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 685 M - -
Net income 2022 73,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 479 M 479 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,56 $
Average target price 34,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick A. Brightbill Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy M. Oxley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Mike Schmidt Chief Information Officer
Jim Brown Vice President-Operations
Donald C. Campion Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.-6.25%479
MALIBU BOATS, INC.2.56%1 445
SANLORENZO S.P.A.-13.19%1 155
BÉNÉTEAU-17.98%963
THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.-19.31%277
FOUNTAINE PAJOT-30.07%169