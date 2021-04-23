Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCFT

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.

(MCFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, May 12, 2021

04/23/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VONORE, Tenn., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) will host a live webcast of its fiscal third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on May 12, 2021.

To access the live webcast, go to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.MasterCraft.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast icon. A webcast replay will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

To listen to the conference call, dial (800) 219-6861 (domestic) or (574) 990-1024 (international) and provide the operator with the conference ID/audience passcode 7096269. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

If you do not have access to the Internet and want to listen to an audio replay of the conference call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter 7096269. The audio replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, through 11:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its four brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its four brands, visit: investors.mastercraft.comwww.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Investor Contact:
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
George Steinbarger
Chief Revenue Officer
Email: investorrelations@mastercraft.com

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
02:40pMasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings..
GL
03/22MASTERCRAFT BOAT  : Raymond James Adjusts MasterCraft Boat Holdings' Price Targe..
MT
03/08MasterCraft Boat Company and 6x World Champion Wakeboarder Meagan Ethell Part..
GL
03/03MasterCraft Boat Company Announces Exclusive Partnership With Personalized Co..
GL
03/01MASTERCRAFT BOAT  : to Participate in Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional In..
AQ
02/11MASTERCRAFT BOAT  : B. Riley Adjusts Price Target on MasterCraft Boat Holdings t..
MT
02/11MASTERCRAFT BOAT  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on MasterCraft Boat Holdi..
MT
02/10MASTERCRAFT BOAT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/10MASTERCRAFT BOAT  : Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Gain; Issues Upbeat Guida..
MT
02/10MASTERCRAFT BOAT  : Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 504 M - -
Net income 2021 45,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 539 M 539 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 884
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,75 $
Last Close Price 28,47 $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederick A. Brightbill Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy M. Oxley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Mike Schmidt Chief Information Officer
Jim Brown Vice President-Operations
Donald C. Campion Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.14.61%539
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-33.11%29 889
SHIMANO INC.9.86%22 682
POOL CORPORATION10.19%16 482
YAMAHA CORPORATION0.99%9 965
POLARIS INC.52.28%8 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ