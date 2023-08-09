4 Interim Report 2022 To our Shareholders Interim Group Management Report Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Notes

Foreword by the Chairman of the Management Board

Another successful, but also challenging half-year lies behind us. In the first half of the current 2023 financial year, we as the Masterflex Group were once again able to defy the numerous challenges and increased our revenue despite recessionary developments in some customer indus- tries, supply chains that have not yet been fully restored, high input prices and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. And strategically, we have also successfully taken decisive steps into the future.

Further revenue growth

Specifically, we were able to increase Group revenue in the first half of 2023 by 7.3% to EUR 52.7 million compared to the extraordinarily strong prior-year period of EUR 49.1 million. This develop-

ment was driven by positive volume effects, particularly in medical technology and aviation, as well as price effects. Our operating earnings before interest and taxes (operating EBIT) amounted

to EUR 6.8 million after EUR 6.7 million in the same period of the previous year. Overall, we thus achieved an operating EBIT margin of 12.9% in relation to Group turnover, after 13.6% in the previous year. Due to rising financing costs, the consolidated net income of EUR 4.3 million (previous year: EUR 4.7 million) was 8.5% below the previous year's value.

We recorded good demand dynamics, especially in the aviation business, in the life science sector and in medical technology. Not surprising in view of the recessionary tendencies, however, is the interim decline in demand in the classic cyclical sectors. Once again, the development in the first half of 2023 shows that we can compensate for cyclical fluctuations in individual customer industries through our broad industry expertise.

The result in the first half of the year was influenced by several simultaneously occurring special effects at our subsidiary APT Advanced Polymer Tubing GmbH. These related to the ERP conver- sion, the relocation from Neuss to Düsseldorf and the associated higher rental costs, as well as raw material price increases that could not yet be taken into account in the sales prices. Overall, these effects reduced EBIT by EUR 0.9 million. We do not expect any cost-burdening special effects in the second half of the year. In addition, we are continuing our successful efficiency measures with­ in the framework of our B2DD efficiency programme in order to realise further margin increases.

With the successful business development despite the economic headwind, we were also able to further strengthen our balance sheet. Equity in the first half of 2023 amounts to EUR 54.1 million after EUR 52.0 million at the end of the 2022 financial year. Our equity ratio is thus a rock-solid 58.9% (31 December 2022: 57.6%), and the balance sheet quality of the Masterflex Group is first- class.