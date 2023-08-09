Interim Report First Half-Year 2023
Key figures
Highlights of the first six months of 2023
- 7.3% increase in turnover despite declining economic momentum
- 12.9% EBIT margin despite special charges
- Dividend increase to EUR 0.20 per share
- Order intake remains solid
- Full-yearforecast confirmed
- Future programme HERO@ZERO launched
Masterflex at a glance
in EUR thousand
01.01.-30.06.23*
01.01.-30.06.22*
Change
Consolidated revenue
52,684
49,112
7.3%
EBITDA
9,371
9,127
2.7%
EBIT (operational)
6,779
6,696
1.2%
EBIT
6,647
6,664
-0.3%
EBT (operational)
6,220
6,390
-2.7%
Financial result
-559
-242
131.0%
Consolidated result
4,268
4,663
-8.5%
Consolidated earnings per share (EUR)
0.44
0.49
-10.2%
EBIT-margin (operational)
12.9%
13.6%
Net return on sales
8.1%
9.5%
Employees (number)
618
582
6.2%
30.06.23*
31.12.22
Change
Consolidated equity
54,083
51,985
4.0%
Consolidated total assets
91,789
90,218
1.7%
Consolidated equity ratio
58.9%
57.6%
* unaudited
Content
To our Shareholders
4
Foreword by the Chairman of the Management Board
4
Masterflex Share and Annual General Meeting
7
Interim Group Management Report
10
Business Development
10
Results of Operations
10
Net Assets of the Group
11
Financial Position of the Group
11
Employees
12
Research and Development
12
Opportunity and Risk Report
12
Outlook
12
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
13
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
13
Consolidated Statement of Income for the First Half-Year
15
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the First Half-Year
16
Consolidated Statement of Income for the Second Quarter
17
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the Second Quarter
18
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
19
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
20
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
21
Notes
21
Imprint
25
To our Shareholders
Interim Group Management Report
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes
Foreword by the Chairman of the Management Board
Another successful, but also challenging half-year lies behind us. In the first half of the current 2023 financial year, we as the Masterflex Group were once again able to defy the numerous challenges and increased our revenue despite recessionary developments in some customer indus- tries, supply chains that have not yet been fully restored, high input prices and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. And strategically, we have also successfully taken decisive steps into the future.
Further revenue growth
Specifically, we were able to increase Group revenue in the first half of 2023 by 7.3% to EUR 52.7 million compared to the extraordinarily strong prior-year period of EUR 49.1 million. This develop-
ment was driven by positive volume effects, particularly in
medical technology and aviation, as
well as price effects. Our operating earnings before interest
and taxes (operating EBIT) amounted
to EUR 6.8 million after EUR 6.7 million in the same period of the previous year. Overall, we thus achieved an operating EBIT margin of 12.9% in relation to Group turnover, after 13.6% in the previous year. Due to rising financing costs, the consolidated net income of EUR 4.3 million (previous year: EUR 4.7 million) was 8.5% below the previous year's value.
We recorded good demand dynamics, especially in the aviation business, in the life science sector and in medical technology. Not surprising in view of the recessionary tendencies, however, is the interim decline in demand in the classic cyclical sectors. Once again, the development in the first half of 2023 shows that we can compensate for cyclical fluctuations in individual customer industries through our broad industry expertise.
The result in the first half of the year was influenced by several simultaneously occurring special effects at our subsidiary APT Advanced Polymer Tubing GmbH. These related to the ERP conver- sion, the relocation from Neuss to Düsseldorf and the associated higher rental costs, as well as raw material price increases that could not yet be taken into account in the sales prices. Overall, these effects reduced EBIT by EUR 0.9 million. We do not expect any cost-burdening special effects in the second half of the year. In addition, we are continuing our successful efficiency measures with in the framework of our B2DD efficiency programme in order to realise further margin increases.
With the successful business development despite the economic headwind, we were also able to further strengthen our balance sheet. Equity in the first half of 2023 amounts to EUR 54.1 million after EUR 52.0 million at the end of the 2022 financial year. Our equity ratio is thus a rock-solid 58.9% (31 December 2022: 57.6%), and the balance sheet quality of the Masterflex Group is first- class.
To our Shareholders
Interim Group Management Report
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes
Dr. Andreas Bastin
Chief Executive Officer
Dividend increase by 67% to EUR 0.20
Our Annual General Meeting took place on 07 June 2023 as an attendance event. The successful business development in the 2022 financial year enabled us to increase the dividend distribution by around 67% compared to the previous year and to allow our shareholders to participate in the success of the 2022 financial year with a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share (previous year: EUR 0.12). EUR 1,923,667 (previous year: EUR 1,154,200) of the net retained profits of Masterflex SE were distributed. We will continue to adhere to our dividend policy, which provides for significant profit participation for our shareholders.
Growth strategy 2030 -
with HERO@ZERO into the circular economy
In the past first half of the year, we have set a decisive strategic course for the future. The focus is on our new future programme HERO@ZERO, which is another important factor in our growth strategy. We are also taking into account our responsibility as a plastics processing company and are positioning our company for the future against the background of the expected, ecologically oriented legislative initiatives. Plastics will continue to play a decisive role in many areas of ap- plication, especially in solving major climate and environmental tasks in the field of renewable energies, smart cities, lightweight construction or e-mobility. For us, plastic is not a disposable product, but a high-quality and recyclable raw material thanks to our use of non-toxichigh-tech polymers. We have therefore decided to expand our business model in order to be able to participate economically in the after-use life cycle of our products, which is gaining in importance, beyond the ecological sustainability concept.
