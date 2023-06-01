Advanced search
Masterflex SE transforms business model towards circular economy by 2035 with future strategy Hero@Zero

06/01/2023 | 01:31am EDT
EQS-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Masterflex SE transforms business model towards circular economy by 2035 with future strategy Hero@Zero

01.06.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Masterflex SE transforms business model towards circular economy by 2035 with future strategy Hero@Zero


Date: 01 June 2023

As an innovation leader, Masterflex SE is gradually transforming its business in the area of hose and connection systems into a circular economy by 2035. As part of the new, pioneering "Hero@Zero" strategy for the future, resource consumption in all parts of the company is to be steadily reduced and eco-effectiveness increased. In this way, Masterflex wants to make a traceable positive contribution to the quality of life of future generations.

Realizing the Hero@Zero vision means designing and manufacturing hose and connection systems in the future in such a way that they can be taken back, reprocessed and reused after use. A revolutionary approach that minimizes resource consumption and significantly reduces the CO2 footprint of Masterflex Group products for customers.

For customers, the hoses and connection systems used in a closed loop mean higher efficiency and waste reduction on the one hand. On the other hand, they have the possibility to adapt the expected future regulations at an early stage.

For Masterflex SE, this step means, apart from the ecological advantages, an even higher customer loyalty and the expansion of the business model with services around the topic of digitalized connection technology with predictable sales revenues and reduced resource consumption.

Dr. Andreas Bastin, CEO of Masterflex SE: "With "Hero@Zero" we are setting new standards in the hose and connection systems industry. We see it as our duty to make our products more sustainable and at the same time increase the high quality and performance our customers have come to expect. By transforming to a circular economy, we are actively helping to protect our environment, become more efficient ourselves, and make a significant contribution to the sustainability and profitability of our customers."

In the future, you will find further information on "Hero@Zero" online in our news section at: https://www.masterflexgroup.com/media/latest-news/.

 

About the Masterflex Group:

The Masterflex Group is the specialist for the development and manufacture of sophisticated connection and hose systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group is represented almost worldwide. Growth drivers are internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitalization. Masterflex shares (ISIN DE0005492938, WKN 549293) have been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since 2000.

 

Masterflex Group
Press Contact:
Henning F. Mettge, Stefan Nüssen
E-mail: press@masterflexgroup.com

 

IR Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


01.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Masterflex SE
Willy-Brandt-Allee 300
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)209 970770
Fax: +49 (0)209 9707733
E-mail: info@masterflexgroup.com
Internet: www.MasterflexGroup.com
ISIN: DE0005492938
WKN: 549 293
Indices: Prime all share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1646185

 
End of News EQS News Service

1646185  01.06.2023 CET/CEST



© EQS 2023
