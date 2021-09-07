Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Masterflex SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MZX   DE0005492938

MASTERFLEX SE

(MZX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Masterflex : U.S. lab products provider Avantor to buy Masterflex in $2.9 bln deal

09/07/2021 | 07:13am EDT
Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. lab products provider Avantor Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Masterflex from privately held Antylia Scientific in a $2.9 billion all-cash deal that would strengthen its COVID-19 therapy and vaccine manufacturing operations.

Illinois-based Masterflex manufactures products such as peristaltic pumps, used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies for research and production of biologic drugs, vaccines and cell and gene therapies.

Global efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic have driven a demand surge for raw materials used in vaccines and therapy production, companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific have said.

Avantor in April struck a $1.1 billion deal to buy German peer Ritter, which had seen heightened demand for its products used for COVID-19 PCR tests.

Avantor estimates the buyout of Masterflex to add to its adjusted earnings per share in the first year after the close of the deal, expected in the last quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MASTERFLEX SE
Financials
Sales 2021 75,8 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Net income 2021 3,20 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
Net Debt 2021 18,1 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 70,2 M 83,3 M 83,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 557
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart MASTERFLEX SE
Duration : Period :
Masterflex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERFLEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,30 €
Average target price 9,55 €
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Bastin Chief Executive Officer
Mark Becks Chief Financial Officer
Georg van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerson Link Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan van der Zouw Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERFLEX SE29.20%83
ATLAS COPCO AB42.63%80 952
FANUC CORPORATION2.64%45 456
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED57.69%41 143
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.42%37 428
SANDVIK AB11.67%32 908