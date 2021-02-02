Log in
Masterflex SE    MZX   DE0005492938

MASTERFLEX SE

(MZX)
News 
Press Releases

Masterflex : We are TOP 100 innovator!

02/02/2021 | 03:48am EST
This means that in 2021 we will once again be among the most innovative companies in Germany - for the third time. TOP 100 is the only innovation competition that honors medium-sized companies for their innovation management and their innovation success. The Masterflex Group was particularly convincing in the category 'Innovative Processes and Organization'.

Disclaimer

Masterflex SE published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 08:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 71,2 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
Net income 2020 1,00 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 64,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62,0 M 75,0 M 74,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 635
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart MASTERFLEX SE
Duration : Period :
Masterflex SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASTERFLEX SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,50 €
Last Close Price 6,45 €
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Bastin Chief Executive Officer
Georg van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Becks Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich-Wilhelm Bischoping Honorary Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerson Link Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERFLEX SE14.16%75
ATLAS COPCO AB12.54%65 368
FANUC CORPORATION9.05%50 557
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-1.55%34 543
SANDVIK AB5.37%31 600
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED11.03%29 027
