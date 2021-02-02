Masterflex : We are TOP 100 innovator!

This means that in 2021 we will once again be among the most innovative companies in Germany - for the third time. TOP 100 is the only innovation competition that honors medium-sized companies for their innovation management and their innovation success. The Masterflex Group was particularly convincing in the category 'Innovative Processes and Organization'.

