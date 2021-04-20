Masterflex : Nominated for the "Großer Preis des Mittelstands" competition

Masterflex SE has been nominated by the Economic Development Department of the City of Gelsenkirchen as an outstanding medium-sized company and will take part in the 'Großer Preis des Mittelstandes' 2021.

The nomination is considered an entry ticket into the 'Network of the Best'. As the only business award in Germany, the 'Großer Preis des Mittelstandes' does not look solely at figures, innovations or jobs, but at the company as a whole and in its complex role in society.

'The 'Grand Prix of Medium-Sized Businesses' awarded by the Oskar Patzelt Foundation is the most coveted business award in Germany,' wrote the WELT.