    MZX   DE0005492938

MASTERFLEX SE

(MZX)
  
Masterflex : Nominated for the "Großer Preis des Mittelstands" competition

04/20/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Masterflex SE has been nominated by the Economic Development Department of the City of Gelsenkirchen as an outstanding medium-sized company and will take part in the 'Großer Preis des Mittelstandes' 2021.

The nomination is considered an entry ticket into the 'Network of the Best'. As the only business award in Germany, the 'Großer Preis des Mittelstandes' does not look solely at figures, innovations or jobs, but at the company as a whole and in its complex role in society.

'The 'Grand Prix of Medium-Sized Businesses' awarded by the Oskar Patzelt Foundation is the most coveted business award in Germany,' wrote the WELT.

Disclaimer

Masterflex SE published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 75,8 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net income 2021 2,60 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
Net Debt 2021 19,1 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 64,8 M 78,0 M 78,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 613
Free-Float 41,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Bastin Chief Executive Officer
Mark Becks Chief Financial Officer
Georg van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerson Link Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan van der Zouw Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASTERFLEX SE19.29%78
ATLAS COPCO AB29.42%75 469
FANUC CORPORATION8.12%48 673
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION17.88%40 986
SANDVIK AB18.53%35 628
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.15.31%33 154
