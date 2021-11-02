Log in
    MZX   DE0005492938

MASTERFLEX SE

(MZX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 11/02 09:34:28 am
7.13 EUR   +3.94%
10/28Avantor Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise Year on Year
MT
10/19AVANTOR : to Offer Undisclosed Amount of Senior Notes
MT
10/05MASTERFLEX : expands business in India
PU
We are at Compamed!

11/02/2021
Care of Covid 19 patients, MDR or injection molding extrusion assembly - we have exciting topics in store for you at Compamed. And we look forward to welcoming you in person at our booth in Hall 13, Booth B21, from November 15 to 18. By the way, laser marking is a new addition to our portfolio. This can be used to apply graduations, depth markings or lettering to plastic components. But also smudge-proof and scratch-proof data matrix codes as they are necessary e.g. for the marking of medical devices according to UDI.

Would you like to know more? Then make an appointment with our experts today!

Disclaimer

Masterflex SE published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 13:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 75,8 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
Net income 2021 3,20 M 3,71 M 3,71 M
Net Debt 2021 18,1 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 66,0 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 557
Free-Float 41,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,86 €
Average target price 9,55 €
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Managers and Directors
Andreas Bastin Chief Executive Officer
Mark Becks Chief Financial Officer
Georg van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerson Link Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan van der Zouw Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERFLEX SE21.42%76
ATLAS COPCO AB30.80%74 856
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.88%38 836
FANUC CORPORATION-9.56%38 546
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED45.48%37 915
SANDVIK AB8.54%32 145