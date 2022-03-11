Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Masterkool International Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOOL   TH6756010000

MASTERKOOL INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(KOOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting re: the omission of dividend payment, decreasing & increasing the registered capital of the company, additional of the companys objective & schedule of E-AGM 2022

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
Date/Time
11 Mar 2022 18:02:52
Headline
Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting re: the omission of dividend payment, decreasing & increasing the registered capital of the company, additional of the companys objective & schedule of E-AGM 2022
Symbol
KOOL
Source
KOOL
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 11-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 29-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 13 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the  : 25-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 24-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Capital increase
  - Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : by broadcasting live from the meeting
room, Masterkool International Public Company Limited 12/16-17 Thesabansongkrao
  Road, Ladyao, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900
______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Specifying  the purpose of utilizing 
proceeds
Date of Board resolution                 : 11-Mar-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 1,800,000,000
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 1,800,000,000
Par value (baht per share)               : 0.25
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : All Common shares' shareholders
     Number of allotted shares (shares)  : 1,800,000,000
     Ratio (Old : New)                   : 1.00 : 1.50
    Subscription price (baht per share)  : 0.50
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 11-Mar-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Masterkool International pcl published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 520 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net income 2021 -21,4 M -0,65 M -0,65 M
Net Debt 2021 65,7 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 996 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart MASTERKOOL INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Masterkool International Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Noppachai Veeraman Managing Director & Director
Sanpat Sopon Chairman
Sanpat Sopon Independent Director
Mongkol Kasemsan Na Ayuthaya Independent Director
Kitisak Sriprasert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERKOOL INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-17.00%30
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-13.28%5 901
REXEL-2.64%5 825
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-25.42%5 811
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-28.51%3 917
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.0.50%468