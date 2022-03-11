Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting re: the omission of dividend payment, decreasing & increasing the registered capital of the company, additional of the companys objective & schedule of E-AGM 2022
03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
11 Mar 2022 18:02:52
Notification of the resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting re: the omission of dividend payment, decreasing & increasing the registered capital of the company, additional of the companys objective & schedule of E-AGM 2022
KOOL
KOOL
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 11-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 29-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 13 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the : 25-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 24-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Capital increase
- Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting : by broadcasting live from the meeting
room, Masterkool International Public Company Limited 12/16-17 Thesabansongkrao
Road, Ladyao, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900
Increasing Capital
Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing
proceeds
Date of Board resolution : 11-Mar-2022
Number of additional common shares : 1,800,000,000
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares) : 1,800,000,000
Par value (baht per share) : 0.25
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : All Common shares' shareholders
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 1,800,000,000
Ratio (Old : New) : 1.00 : 1.50
Subscription price (baht per share) : 0.50
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 11-Mar-2022
Omitted dividend payment from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
