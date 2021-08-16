Log in
    MMND   US57640Q1085

MASTERMIND, INC.

(MMND)
Mastermind : Late Filing Notice (SEC Filing - NT 10-Q)

08/16/2021 | 06:43am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Commission File Number: 000-26533

CUSIP Number: 57640Q 108

(Check One):

☐ Form 10-K ☐ Form 20-F ☐ Form 11-K ☒ Form 10-Q ☐ Form 10-D ☐ Form N-SAR ☐ Form N-CSR

For Period Ended: June 30, 2021

☐Transition Report on Form 10-K

☐Transition Report on Form 20-F

☐Transition Report on Form 11-K

☐Transition Report on Form 10-Q

☐Transition Report on Form N-SAR

For the Transition Period Ended: N/A

Read Instruction (on back page) Before Preparing Form. Please print or type.

Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:________________________

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

Full name of registrant:

Mastermind, Inc.

Former name if applicable:

Address of principal executive office (Street and number):

1450 W. Peachtree Street NW

City, State and Zip Code:

Atlanta, Georgia 30309

PART II - RULE 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

(a)

The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense

(b)

The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-SAR or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and

(c)

The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

PART III - NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q, 10-D, N-SAR, N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The Company is unable to file our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, without unreasonable effort and expense. Additional time is needed to prepare its accounting records and schedules to enable its independent registered public accounting firm to complete its review of the Registrant's financial statements to be contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021. It is anticipated that the Form 10-Q, along with the unaudited financial statements, will be filed within the five-day extension period.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

(1)

Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification:

Daniel A. Dodson

(678) 420-4000

(Name)

(Area Code) (Telephone number)

(2)

Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If the answer is no, identify report(s).

☐Yes ☒ No

The Annual Report for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 was not filed timely.

(3)

Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof?

☐ Yes ☒ No

If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

Mastermind, Inc.

(Name of registrant as specified in charter)

Has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

By:

/s/ Daniel A. Dodson

Name:

Daniel A. Dodson

Title:

Chief Executive Officer

Date: August 13, 2021

INSTRUCTION. The form may be signed by an executive officer of the registrant or by any other duly authorized representative. The name and title of the person signing the form shall be typed or printed beneath the signature. If the statement is signed on behalf of the registrant by an authorized representative (other than an executive officer), evidence of the representative's authority to sign on behalf of the registrant shall be filed with the form.

ATTENTION

Intentional misstatements or omissions of fact constitute Federal criminal violations (see 18 U.S.C. 1001).

Disclaimer

CoConnect Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 10:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
