Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mastermind, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMND   US57640Q1085

MASTERMIND, INC.

(MMND)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mastermind Posts $626K Increase in Net Income for FYE September 30, 2021

02/15/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mastermind, Inc. (OTC QB: MMND), a leading vertically-integrated digital marketing company that designs, creates and activates marketing initiatives for global brands, today announced financial results for FY 2021, ended September 30, 2021.

Dan Dodson, CEO of Mastermind, commented, “The uncertainty of the pandemic continues to impact Mastermind’s growth strategy. Clients remained conservative in their spending and that has paused certain acquisition discussions. Our team has adapted to working remotely and we have some innovative marketing initiatives that are scheduled to be implemented during this fiscal year. Our total assets increased 19.4% to $2.77M and total liabilities decreased 34.6% to $748K. Our net income before income taxes was $766K for FY 2022 compared to a net loss of $12K for FY 2021. PPP loan forgiveness was a material factor in our results. We paused our acquisition efforts during the year, but plan on resuming them in FY 2022.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue for 2021 was $3,877,721, an increase of 5% over 2020
  • Net Income for 2021 was $767,268, an increase of $626,095 over 2020
  • Operating Expenses for 2021 were $2,344,601, a decrease of 5% from 2020
  • Total equity increased to $2,019,115, an increase of 71.9% over 2020

Detailed financial information can be found in Mastermind’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on February 14, 2021.

About Mastermind, Inc.

Mastermind, Inc. provides thinking that drives results for leading marketers. It has over 30 years of experience in dozens of industries helping involve people with leading brands in ways that inspire them to take action. Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Influencer, Social, Promotion, Channel Optimization, and Digital Issues Management. This allows Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive results. For more information about Mastermind, Inc., please visit: www.MastermindMarketing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of Mastermind, Inc. (the “Company”) contains, or may contain, among other things, certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company’s services; competition from existing products/services or new products/services that may emerge; the implementation of the Company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and its services; estimates of the Company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; and developments relating to the Company’s competitors) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MASTERMIND, INC.
02:01pMastermind Posts $626K Increase in Net Income for FYE September 30, 2021
BU
02/14MASTERMIND, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operation (form 10-K)
AQ
02/14Mastermind, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021MASTERMIND : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
2021MASTERMIND : Posts $415,000 in Net Income for Q3 2021
BU
2021MASTERMIND : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
2021Mastermind, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021MASTERMIND : Late Filing Notice (SEC Filing - NT 10-Q)
PU
2021MASTERMIND : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
2021Mastermind, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,83 M - -
Net income 2021 0,77 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,81 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,94 M 1,94 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart MASTERMIND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mastermind, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Dodson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gelfond Executive Vice President
Ricardo Rios Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERMIND, INC.-38.04%2
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.44%18 150
DENTSU INC.5.00%10 188
WEIBO CORPORATION-0.42%7 237
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-33.52%1 742
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-13.77%387