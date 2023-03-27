Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Masterplast Nyrt.
  News
  Summary
    MASTERPLAST   HU0000093943

MASTERPLAST NYRT.

(MASTERPLAST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
3120.00 HUF   +0.81%
12:38pMasterplast : Corporate Action Timetable
PU
12:18pMasterplast : Changing of corporate action timetable
PU
12:08pMasterplast : Information about investor forum
PU
Masterplast : Corporate Action Timetable

03/27/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
MASTERPLAST Nyrt.

A MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (seat: H-8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A.) hereby publishes the revised Corporate Action Timetable for 2023:

EVENT

DATE*

Publication of Q1-Q4 2022 results, interim management report

23rd February 2023

Annual General Meeting of year 2023

27th April 2023

Annual report of year 2022

27th April 2023

Investor forum

27th April 2023

Publication of Q1 2023 results, interim management report

11th May 2023

Publication of Q1-Q2 2023 results, interim report

27th July 2023

Publication of Q1-Q3 2023 results, interim management report

26th October 2023

*Date in the table may subject to change

MASTERPLAST Nyrt.

MASTERPLAST Nyrt. H-8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A Tel.:+36-22-801-300 Fax: +36-22-801-382

Cny: Székesfehérvári Törvényszék Cégbírósága Cégjegyzékszám: 07-10-001342 www.masterplastgroup.com

Disclaimer

MASTERPLAST Nyrt. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
