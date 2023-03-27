Masterplast : Corporate Action Timetable

MASTERPLAST Nyrt.
A MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (seat: H-8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A.) hereby publishes the revised Corporate Action Timetable for 2023:
|
EVENT
|
DATE*
|
Publication of Q1-Q4 2022 results, interim management report
|
23rd February 2023
|
Annual General Meeting of year 2023
|
27th April 2023
|
Annual report of year 2022
|
27th April 2023
|
Investor forum
|
27th April 2023
|
Publication of Q1 2023 results, interim management report
|
11th May 2023
|
Publication of Q1-Q2 2023 results, interim report
|
27th July 2023
|
Publication of Q1-Q3 2023 results, interim management report
|
26th October 2023
*Date in the table may subject to change
