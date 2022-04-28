Masterplast : ESG Report

MASTERPLAST GROUP

ESG REPORT 2021

Content

Overview of the activities of the Masterplast Group ..................................................................... 5

Creating value in Masterplast Group .................................................................................................. 8

Megatrends ................................................................................................................................................ 11

Strategy ........................................................................................................................................................ 13

Stakeholder engagement ..................................................................................................................... 16

Environmental performance of the Company Group ................................................................. 17

Raw materials and products ........................................................................................ 17

Energy use .......................................................................................................................... 19

Emission .............................................................................................................................. 20

Circular economy ............................................................................................................. 21

Supply chain ...................................................................................................................... 22

Customers, consumers .................................................................................................. 23

The most important value is the employee ................................................................................... 23

Results .......................................................................................................................................................... 25

Financial results ................................................................................................................ 25

Key milestones for 2021 ................................................................................................. 26

Sustainable development ............................................................................................ 27

Local communities .......................................................................................................... 31

Corporate governance .......................................................................................................................... 34

APPENDIXES ............................................................................................................................................... 39

Key indicators .................................................................................................................... 39

Budapest Stock Exchange roadmap ........................................................................ 44

Materiality matrix ............................................................................................................. 45

INTRODUCTION

Dear Investors and Readers!

Like 2020, 2021 was also hectic, full of challenges, but also dynamic and joyful. Masterplast's activities and products have proven to be imperative in several areas such as ﬁght against COVID or cooperation for a more sustainable future. Although COVID has radically changed the way we have lived and done business so far. Thanks to our strong corporate culture and values, our solution-oriented team has been constantly looking for opportunities to create value for our customers and improve their environment. We are proud of all our colleagues who have helped each other shoulder to shoulder and also ensured the continuity of supply in addition to our sound internal operations.

Besides the most successful year in the history of the Masterplast Group, we are delighted to publish our ﬁrst ESG report on our 25th company anniversary. Since the foundation Masterplast Group has paid special attention to sustainability as a key pillar in our vision. As a leading European producer we contribute to the development of energy-eﬃcient and environmentally sustainable buildings. We have long been working in line with ESG principles, nonetheless the ESG report preparation has triggered a more conscious and structured approach. A great example is that Mas-terplast, being the ﬁrst among the Hungarian construction material producers, has laid the foundations and started to operate a circle economy. In December 2021, we presented our ESG roadmap to the Budapest Stock Exchange, based on which we prepare our ﬁrst simpliﬁed ESG report for the 2021 business year, with a view to the key events of the previous year.

We are constantly looking for business opportunities that go beyond traditional shareholder value creation. We believe that we can be truly suc-cessful if we can change, develop and grow with all our stakeholders according to mutual beneﬁts: besides our colleagues and families, with our suppliers, customers, investors, as well as with authorities, regulators, legislators, educational and research institutions. The purpose of our ﬁrst and at the same time pioneering ESG report is to present our strategy, operations, value creation from a diﬀerent dimension and to help our stakehold-ers' understanding. We believe that as a next-generation construction material and healthcare industry company, this is a further step in the path that proves our commitment, openness and accessibility.

We hope that this report will provide useful information to everyone interested in what sustainability means to us. As one of the leading companies in the Central and Eastern European region, we feel responsibility to give guidance by setting a positive example and encouraging others to join us on a path toward a more beautiful future.

Sárszentmihály, 28. April 2022

Dávid Tibor

Founder, Chairman of the Board

Overview of the activities of the Masterplast Group

Founded in 1997, Masterplast, as the largest Hungarian-owned manufacturer of construction material and healthcare protective equipment in the Central European region, is a major supplier to national construction material trading companies. It has been present on the market for 25 years listing its shares on the stock exchange in 2011, and since 2017 it is a Premium category company of BSE, part of the BUX index from 2021. It has a dominant position in the building thermal insulation, pitched roof insulation and dry construction com-ponents' market. In 2020, it acquired the manufacturing plant in Aschersleben, with which the Company also entered the healthcare industry, initially with selling raw materials and later on producing its own protective clothing, that further increased its proﬁtability. It is constantly developing its production capacity through investment implementations. It has subsidiaries in nine countries, complemented by export activities man-aged from Hungary. The report relates to the whole Masterplast Group covering the performance and results achieved in 2021 by its wholly or partly owned subsidiaries.