Masterplast : GM - Resolutions

MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (seat: 8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád street 1/A., hereinafter referred to as "the Company") hereby informs its Shareholders that the Company on its Annual General Meeting dated 28 April 2022 - after election of the persons appointed to keeping the minutes and official verifier of the minutes and the decision making on the manner of the voting - made the following resolutions:

1/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting of the Company approves the financial statement of 2021 in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, with a balance sheet total of 27 825 111 thousand HUF with 928 200 thousand HUF profit after tax.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

2/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting of the Company approves the consolidated financial statement of 2021 in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, with a balance sheet total 179 173 532 EUR with 16 070 365 EUR profit after tax.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

3/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting of the Company resolves gross 55,- HUF dividend per shares from the profit reserves described in the 2021 year balance sheet of the parent company.

The dividend payable to each shareholder shall be calculated and paid in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. The Company - according to the Article 13.3 of the Articles of Association - does not take into account the own shares during the determining the shareholder's stake to receive dividends. Those shareholders are entitled to get dividend who have been registered in the share register on the grounds of identification procedure which is made to the date of the payment of the dividend. Beginning of dividend payment: 10 October 2022. Ownership matching date (record date) for dividend payments: 3 October 2022.

Until 30 June 2022 the Board of Directors of MASTERPLAST Nyrt shall issue a detailed announcement on the exact date and manner of the payment on its places of the announcements.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

4/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting of the Company approves the Corporate Governance Report of 2021 in alignment with the content of the proposal.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

5/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting of the Company approves the Remuneration Report of 2021.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

6/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (4 548 057 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting hereby declares that Balázs Ács, as the member of the Board of Directors, performed his work with due diligence, he took into account the interests of the

Company, consequently the General Meeting gives to Balázs Ács the hold-harmless warrant for 2021.

Taking into account the share capital, including the own shares, the General Meeting made the resolution with 31,15 % yes, 0% no and 0% abstentions; because of personal involvement Balázs Ács did not vote.

7/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting hereby declares that Ottó Sinkó, as the member of the

Board of Directors, performed his work with due diligence, he took into account the interests of the Company, consequently the General Meeting gives to Ottó Sinkó the hold-harmless warrant for 2021.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

8/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting hereby declares that Margaret Elizabeth Dezse, as the member of the Board of Directors, performed her work with due diligence, she took into account the interests of the Company, consequently the General Meeting gives Margaret Elizabeth Dezse the hold-harmless warrant for 2021.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

9/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting hereby declares that Dirk Theuns, as the member of the Board of Directors, performed his work with due diligence, he took into account the interests of the Company, consequently the General Meeting gives to Dirk Theuns the hold-harmless warrant for 2021.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

10/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 % the General Meeting hereby declares that Dávid Tibor, as the member of the Board of Directors, performed his work with due diligence, he took into account the interests of the

Company, consequently the General Meeting gives to Dávid Tibor the hold-harmless warrant for 2021.

Taking into account the share capital, including the own shares, the General Meeting made the resolution with 26,55 % yes, 0% no and 0% abstentions; because of personal involvement Dávid Tibor did not vote.

11/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting resolves to approve the guidelines of the Company's scheme for share-based incentive for members of the management and employees through the Employee Stock Ownership Program (hereinafter referred to as: MRP), according to the proposal with the following data:

Period of MRP: 2022-2023

The basis for calculating the benefit criterion: the performance of the company's planned 2023 group result.

Persons participating in the program are the executives of the Company and its wholly owned Hungarian subsidiaries, altogether at the beginning of the program: 43 people.

Maximum benefits regarding to the MRP at the beginning of the program in total: 418 000 000 HUF Deadline for settlement: 30. 06. 2024.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

12/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting hereby empowers the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of a maximum of 3,000,000 pieces "A" ordinary shares with a nominal value of 100.- HUF, for a period of 18 months from the date of the Annual General Meeting 2022, with the purchase price from HUF 100.- / pc up to 20,000 HUF / pc.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

13/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (4 548 057 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %), due to the termination of the mandate of Mr. Balázs Ács (mother's maiden name: Elvira Kovács, address: 8000 Székesfehérvár, Újlaki utca 2.) the General Meeting of the Company elects him as member of the Board of Directors of the Company from 01 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 as a non-independent member.

Taking into account the share capital, including the own shares, the General Meeting made the resolution with 31,15 % yes, 0% no and 0% abstentions; because of personal involvement Balázs Ács did not vote.

14/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (3 877 259 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %), due to the termination of the mandate of Mr. Dávid Tibor (mother's maiden name: Erika Seres, address: 8000 Székesfehérvár, Pöstyéni utca 12.) the General Meeting of the Company elects him as member of the Board of Directors of the Company from 01 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 as a non-independent member.

Taking into account the share capital, including the own shares, the General Meeting made the resolution with 26,55 % yes, 0% no and 0% abstentions; because of personal involvement Dávid Tibor did not vote.

15/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %), due to the termination of the mandate of Ms. Margaret Elizabeth Dezse

(mother's maiden name: Ilona Farkas, address: 1093 Budapest, Csarnok tér 3-4. 4. em. 2.a.) the General

Meeting of the Company elects her as member of the Board of Directors of the Company from 01 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 as an independent member.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

16/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %), due to the termination of the mandate of Mr. Dirk Theuns (mother's maiden name: Lea Heestermans, address: Kleine Horendonk 9, 2910 Essen, Belgium) the General Meeting of the Company elects him as member of the Board of Directors of the Company from 01 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 as an independent member.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

17/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting of the Company elects Mr. Bálint Fazekas (mother's maiden name: Kiss Henriett, address: 8200 Veszprém, Veszprémvölgyi utca 82.) as member of the Board of Directors of the Company from 01 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 as an independent member.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

18/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is determined by the General Meeting in a unified form - except the President and the Vice-president - in the amount of gross 300 000 HUF monthly.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

19/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (3 877 259 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting determines the President's remuneration in the amount of gross 2.500.000 HUF monthly. The General Meeting approves a share-based remuneration of

45.000.000,- Ft to be granted to the Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2022 through the

MASTERPLAST Munkavállalói Résztulajdonosi Program Szervezete (MRP).

Taking into account the share capital, including the own shares, the General Meeting made the resolution with 26,55 % yes, 0% no and 0% abstentions; because of personal involvement Dávid Tibor did not vote.

20/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (4 548 057 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting determines the Vice-president's remuneration in the amount of gross 2.000.000 HUF monthly. The General Meeting approves a share-based remuneration of 30.000.000,- Ft to be granted to the Vicechairman of the Board of Directors in 2022 through the

MASTERPLAST Munkavállalói Résztulajdonosi Program Szervezete (MRP).

Taking into account the share capital, including the own shares, the General Meeting made the resolution with 31,15 % yes, 0% no and 0% abstentions; because of personal involvement Balázs Ács did not vote.

21/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %), due to the termination of the mandate of Ms. Margaret Elizabeth Dezse

(mother's maiden name: Ilona Farkas, address: 1093 Budapest, Csarnok tér 3-4. 4. em. 2.a.) the General

Meeting of the Company elects her as member of the Audit Committee of the Company from 01 May 2022 to 30 April 2023.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

22/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %), due to the termination of the mandate of Mr. Dirk Theuns (mother's maiden name: Lea Heestermans, address: Kleine Horendonk 9, 2910 Essen, Belgium) the General Meeting of the Company elects him as member of the Audit Committee of the Company from 01 May 2022 to 30 April 2023.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

23/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting of the Company elects Mr. Bálint Fazekas (mother's maiden name: Kiss Henriett, address: 8200 Veszprém, Veszprémvölgyi utca 82.) as member of the Audit

Committee of the Company from 01 May 2022 to 30 April 2023.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

24/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting decides that the members of the Audit Committee will perform their activities without any special remuneration.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

25/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting elects as the auditor of the Company - from 1 June 2022 until 31 May 2023 - the MAZARS Könyvszakértő és Tanácsadói Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (H- 1139

Budapest, Fiastyúk utca 4-8. 2. em., Cg 01-09-078412, Chamber Registry Number: 000220), and the auditor responsible in person: Andrea Kinga MOLNÁR (mother's name: Dr. Kovács Mária Ibolya, address: 2096 Üröm, Kormorán u. 16/b., Chamber Registration number: 007145). The General Meeting empowers the Board of Directors to set up the terms of the contract with the auditor and to accept the remuneration of the auditor in accordance with the contractual amount and payment terms.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

26/2022. (04.28.) resolution of the General Meeting: With unanimous vote (8 425 316 yes - 100%, 0 no - 0%, 0 abstention - 0 %) the General Meeting modifies the Articles of Association of the Company in accordance with the decisions made on the grounds of the agenda items mentioned above by indicating the person and the term of mandate (duration) of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee, and the permanent Auditor and adopts the unified structure of the Articles of Association.

The resolution was made with - taking into account the share capital including own shares - 57.7 % yes, with 0% no, and 0% abstain from voting.

We hereby inform our Shareholders that at the time of the General Meeting the Company's share capital containes14,601,279 ordinary shares with unified shareholding rights ('A') with a nominal value of 100 HUF per shares. Each share with a nominal value of 100 HUF entitles the shareholder for one (1) vote consequently the number of the total votes corresponds to the total shares issued by the Company.

MASTERPLAST Nyrt.