  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Masterplast Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASTERPLAST   HU0000093943

MASTERPLAST NYRT.

(MASTERPLAST)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Masterplast : Information on documents and press release related to the investor forum on 18 January 2022

01/18/2022 | 04:45am EST
INVESTOR

CONFERENCE

18th January 2022

PROGRAM

  • Retrospect 2021
    Róbert Nádasi
  • Industry analysis

Beatrix Fekete (Portfolio)

  • Strategy 2022-2024

Margaret Dezse, Dávid Tibor,

Balázs Ács, Róbert Nádasi,

Dr. Csaba Szokodi

  • Questions and answers

RETROSPECT

2021

BACKGROUND

  • In the market for 25 years
  • Presence in 9 countries with subsidiaries
  • On the stock exchange since 2011
  • Focus on insulation systems
  • Launch in the healthcare industry
  • Number of employees: 1374

PRODUCTION SITES

ASCHERSLEBEN

Germany

▪ Production of special fleece and multilayer membranes

CSÓR

Hungary

  • Thermobeton (collecting and recycling the residues of EPS and XPS from the Hungarian market

ZALAEGERSZEG

Hungary

  • EPS insulation boards
  • Minority ownership

KÁL

Hungary

  • Extruded PE foam
  • Dry construction profiles

HAJDÚSZOBOSZLÓ

Hungary

  • EPS insulation boards
  • Minority ownership

SÁRSZENTMIHÁLY

Hungary

  • Production and customization of diffusion roofing foils
  • Production of hygiene textiles and healthcare finished products

SUBOTICA

Serbia

  • Fiberglass mesh
  • Profiles with mesh
  • EPS insulation boards

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MASTERPLAST Nyrt. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 187 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 182 M 208 M 208 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 283
Free-Float 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Róbert Nádasi Chief Executive Officer
Dávid Tibor Chairman
Balázs Ács Vice Chairman
Dirk Theuns Independent Director
Margaret Elizabeth Dezse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERPLAST NYRT.9.76%208
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-9.26%72 505
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.24%27 291
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-0.33%16 702
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.-2.33%14 081
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)1.94%14 004