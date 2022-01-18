Masterplast : Information on documents and press release related to the investor forum on 18 January 2022

PROGRAM
-
Retrospect 2021
Róbert Nádasi
-
Industry analysis
Beatrix Fekete (Portfolio)
Margaret Dezse, Dávid Tibor,
Balázs Ács, Róbert Nádasi,
Dr. Csaba Szokodi
BACKGROUND
-
In the market for 25 years
-
Presence in 9 countries with subsidiaries
-
On the stock exchange since 2011
-
Focus on insulation systems
-
Launch in the healthcare industry
-
Number of employees: 1374
PRODUCTION SITES
ASCHERSLEBEN
Germany
▪ Production of special fleece and multilayer membranes
CSÓR
Hungary
-
Thermobeton (collecting and recycling the residues of EPS and XPS from the Hungarian market
ZALAEGERSZEG
Hungary
-
EPS insulation boards
-
Minority ownership
KÁL
Hungary
-
Extruded PE foam
-
Dry construction profiles
HAJDÚSZOBOSZLÓ
Hungary
-
EPS insulation boards
-
Minority ownership
SÁRSZENTMIHÁLY
Hungary
-
Production and customization of diffusion roofing foils
-
Production of hygiene textiles and healthcare finished products
SUBOTICA
Serbia
-
Fiberglass mesh
-
Profiles with mesh
-
EPS insulation boards
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.