Masterplast : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization

MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A.; "Company") hereby informs the honorable Investors that the MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization (hereinafter: MRP Organization) informed the Company that - for securing the shares volume needed for the Employees' Stock Ownership Program of the Company 2022-2023- the MRP Organization had purchased 1500 pieces of MASTERPLAST ordinary shares on 14 June 2022, at an average price of 3 700,- HUF per shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange with the assistance of Concorde Értékpapír Zrt as investment service provider.

MASTERPLAST Nyrt.

.