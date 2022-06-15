Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Masterplast Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASTERPLAST   HU0000093943

MASTERPLAST NYRT.

(MASTERPLAST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
3750.00 HUF   +0.40%
Masterplast : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization

06/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT
MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A.; "Company") hereby informs the honorable Investors that the MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization (hereinafter: MRP Organization) informed the Company that - for securing the shares volume needed for the Employees' Stock Ownership Program of the Company 2022-2023- the MRP Organization had purchased 1500 pieces of MASTERPLAST ordinary shares on 14 June 2022, at an average price of 3 700,- HUF per shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange with the assistance of Concorde Értékpapír Zrt as investment service provider.

MASTERPLAST Nyrt.

.

Disclaimer

MASTERPLAST Nyrt. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 187 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 135 M 141 M 141 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 379
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart MASTERPLAST NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Masterplast Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,40 €
Average target price 14,85 €
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
Managers and Directors
Róbert Nádasi Finance Director
Dávid Tibor Chairman
Balázs Ács Vice Chairman
Dirk Theuns Independent Director
Margaret Elizabeth Dezse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERPLAST NYRT.-8.54%141
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-22.03%26 199
ASSA ABLOY AB-20.13%24 033
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-1.25%12 642
MASCO CORPORATION-25.55%12 083
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-20.66%10 576