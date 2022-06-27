Masterplast : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization

MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A.; "Company") hereby informs the honorable Investors that the MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization (hereinafter: MRP Organization) informed the Company that - for securing the shares volume needed for the Employees' Stock Ownership Program of the Company 2022-2023- the MRP Organization had purchased 1 000 pieces of MASTERPLAST ordinary shares on 23 June 2022, at an average price of 3 589,- HUF per shares and 1 000 pieces of MASTERPLAST ordinary shares on 24 June 2022, at an average price of 3 540,- HUF per shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange with the assistance of Concorde Értékpapír Zrt as investment service provider.
