Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Masterplast Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASTERPLAST   HU0000093943

MASTERPLAST NYRT.

(MASTERPLAST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
3580.00 HUF    0.00%
08:25aMASTERPLAST : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization
PU
06/22MASTERPLAST : Information on the registration of changes to the company's register according to the resolutions of the AGM
PU
06/22MASTERPLAST : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Masterplast : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization

06/27/2022 | 08:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A.; "Company") hereby informs the honorable Investors that the MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization (hereinafter: MRP Organization) informed the Company that - for securing the shares volume needed for the Employees' Stock Ownership Program of the Company 2022-2023- the MRP Organization had purchased 1 000 pieces of MASTERPLAST ordinary shares on 23 June 2022, at an average price of 3 589,- HUF per shares and 1 000 pieces of MASTERPLAST ordinary shares on 24 June 2022, at an average price of 3 540,- HUF per shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange with the assistance of Concorde Értékpapír Zrt as investment service provider.

MASTERPLAST Nyrt.

Disclaimer

MASTERPLAST Nyrt. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 12:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MASTERPLAST NYRT.
08:25aMASTERPLAST : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Prog..
PU
06/22MASTERPLAST : Information on the registration of changes to the company's register accordi..
PU
06/22MASTERPLAST : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Prog..
PU
06/21MASTERPLAST : Information on the transfer of own shares
PU
06/20MASTERPLAST : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Prog..
PU
06/17MASTERPLAST : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Prog..
PU
06/15MASTERPLAST : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Prog..
PU
06/13MASTERPLAST : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Prog..
PU
06/09MASTERPLAST : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Prog..
PU
06/07MASTERPLAST : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Prog..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 187 M 197 M 197 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 128 M 135 M 135 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 379
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart MASTERPLAST NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Masterplast Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,92 €
Average target price 14,85 €
Spread / Average Target 66,4%
Managers and Directors
Róbert Nádasi Finance Director
Dávid Tibor Chairman
Balázs Ács Vice Chairman
Dirk Theuns Independent Director
Margaret Elizabeth Dezse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERPLAST NYRT.-12.68%135
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-30.10%23 779
ASSA ABLOY AB-23.06%23 309
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-6.47%12 562
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-3.22%12 378
MASCO CORPORATION-26.23%12 222