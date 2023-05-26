Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Masterplast Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASTERPLAST   HU0000093943

MASTERPLAST NYRT.

(MASTERPLAST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
2460.00 HUF   -0.40%
07:42aMasterplast : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization
PU
05/24Masterplast : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization
PU
05/24Masterplast : Information on the transaction of person discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Masterplast : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization

05/26/2023 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MASTERPLAST Nyrt.

MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (seat: 8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A, hereinafter referred to as the "Company", "MASTERPLAST Nyrt.") hereby informs the honourable investors that the MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization (hereinafter: "MRP Organization") informed the Company that in order to ensure the necessary number of shares for the fulfilment of the Employees' Stock Ownership Program of the Company 2023-2024, the MRP Organization had purchased 800 pieces of MASTERPLAST common shares on 25 May 2023, at an average price of HUF 2.464 per shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange with the assistance of Concorde Értékpapír Zrt as investment service provider.

MASTERPLAST Nyrt.

MASTERPLAST Nyrt. H-8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A Tel.:+36-22-801-300 Fax: +36-22-801-382

Cny: Székesfehérvári Törvényszék Cégbírósága Cégjegyzékszám: 07-10-001342 www.masterplastgroup.com

Disclaimer

MASTERPLAST Nyrt. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 11:41:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MASTERPLAST NYRT.
07:42aMasterplast : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Prog..
PU
05/24Masterplast : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Prog..
PU
05/24Masterplast : Information on the transaction of person discharging managerial responsibili..
PU
05/23Masterplast : Information on the acquisition and transfer of treasury shares
PU
05/19Masterplast : Articles of Associations
PU
05/19Masterplast : Information on the registration of changes to the company's register accordi..
PU
05/11Masterplast : Publication of Q1 2023 results, interim management report
PU
04/27Masterplast : CG Declaration
PU
04/27Masterplast : GM - Resolutions
PU
04/27Masterplast : Presentation of the 27 April 2023 investor forum
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASTERPLAST NYRT.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 220 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 107 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 109 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 499
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart MASTERPLAST NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Masterplast Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 460,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Róbert Nádasi Finance Director
Dávid Tibor Chairman
Balázs Ács Vice Chairman
Dirk Theuns Independent Director
Margaret Elizabeth Dezse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERPLAST NYRT.-35.60%117
SAINT-GOBAIN17.06%29 308
ASSA ABLOY AB7.96%24 788
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.75.77%14 969
MASCO CORPORATION7.63%11 306
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-10.43%10 946
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer