Masterplast : Information on share purchasing by MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization

MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (seat: 8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A, hereinafter referred to as the "Company", "MASTERPLAST Nyrt.") hereby informs the honourable investors that the MASTERPLAST Employee Stock Ownership Program Organization (hereinafter: "MRP Organization") informed the Company that in order to ensure the necessary number of shares for the fulfilment of the Employees' Stock Ownership Program of the Company 2023-2024, the MRP Organization had purchased 200 pieces of MASTERPLAST common shares on 31 May 2023, at an average price of HUF 2.444 per shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange with the assistance of Concorde Értékpapír Zrt as investment service provider.

