Masterplast : Information on the acquisition of shares by member of the Board of Directors

MASTERPLAST Nyrt.

MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A, hereinafter referred to as "the Company", "MASTERPLAST Nyrt.") hereby informs the honourable Investors that Bálint Fazekas, member of the Board of Directors, announced that on 27 October 2022 he acquired 1,145 MASTERPLAST Nyrt. ordinary shares under the subscription procedure of the Company's share capital increase outside a trading venue, at a price of HUF 4.100.- per share. As a result of the transaction, Bálint Fazekas, member of the Board of Directors, holds 1,145 shares of MASTERPLAST Nyrt. ordinary shares.

