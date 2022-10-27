Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Masterplast Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASTERPLAST   HU0000093943

MASTERPLAST NYRT.

(MASTERPLAST)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-23
4080.00 HUF   -0.24%
12:10pMasterplast : Information on the acquisition of shares by member of the Board of Directors
PU
10/26Masterplast : Capital increase
PU
10/24Masterplast : Information on the registration of changes corresponding to the increase in share capital to the company register
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Masterplast : Information on the acquisition of shares by member of the Board of Directors

10/27/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MASTERPLAST Nyrt.

MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A, hereinafter referred to as "the Company", "MASTERPLAST Nyrt.") hereby informs the honourable Investors that Bálint Fazekas, member of the Board of Directors, announced that on 27 October 2022 he acquired 1,145 MASTERPLAST Nyrt. ordinary shares under the subscription procedure of the Company's share capital increase outside a trading venue, at a price of HUF 4.100.- per share. As a result of the transaction, Bálint Fazekas, member of the Board of Directors, holds 1,145 shares of MASTERPLAST Nyrt. ordinary shares.

MASTERPLAST Nyrt.

MASTERPLAST Nyrt. H-8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A Tel.:+36-22-801-300 Fax: +36-22-801-382

Cny: Székesfehérvári Törvényszék Cégbírósága Cégjegyzékszám: 07-10-001342 www.masterplastgroup.com

Disclaimer

MASTERPLAST Nyrt. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 16:09:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MASTERPLAST NYRT.
12:10pMasterplast : Information on the acquisition of shares by member of the Board of Directors
PU
10/26Masterplast : Capital increase
PU
10/24Masterplast : Information on the registration of changes corresponding to the increase in ..
PU
10/21Masterplast : Information on the realisation of the capital increase
PU
09/20Masterplast : Presentation of the 20 September 2022 investor forum
PU
09/20Masterplast : Changing of corporate action timetable
PU
09/20Masterplast : Corporate Action Timetable 2022
PU
09/20Masterplast : Information on the decision to launch a Public Offering
PU
09/14Masterplast : Information on the option contract for the business share of T-Cell Kft.
PU
09/12Masterplast : The analysis of DR. KALLIWODA RESEARCH GmbH about the MASTERPLAST Nyrt.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 220 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 107 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 141 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 551
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart MASTERPLAST NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Masterplast Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,80 €
Average target price 16,40 €
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
Managers and Directors
Róbert Nádasi Finance Director
Dávid Tibor Chairman
Balázs Ács Vice Chairman
Dirk Theuns Independent Director
Margaret Elizabeth Dezse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASTERPLAST NYRT.-0.49%142
ASSA ABLOY AB-16.87%23 483
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-32.20%21 845
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED12.77%14 429
MASCO CORPORATION-35.10%10 277
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-29.18%9 474