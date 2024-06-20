MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (seat: 8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A, hereinafter referred to as the "Company", "MASTERPLAST Nyrt.") hereby informs the honourable investors that in order to ensure the necessary number of shares for the fulfilment of the Employees' Stock Ownership Program of the Company, MASTERPLAST Nyrt. had purchased 1,600 pieces of Masterplast common shares on 19 June 2024, at an average price of HUF 2,950. - per shares on the Budapest Stock Exchange with the assistance of Concorde Értékpapír Zrt. as an investment service provider. As a result, the Company will have 1,600 treasury shares on the settlement date of 21 June 2024 (day T+2), which is 0.01% of the issued share volume.

