MASTERPLAST Nyrt.

MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: H-8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A.;

registered at the Court of Registration of Székesfehérvár Regional Court, company registration number: 07-10- 001342, hereinafter referred to as "Company") hereby informs the honourable Investors that the Court of Registration of Székesfehérvár Regional Court by its Decision No. Cg. 07-10-001342/180. has registered in the company register the changes corresponding to the resolutions made on 25 April 2024 by the Annual General Meeting.

The Company publishes the effective Articles of Association.

