Masterplast Nyrt is a Hungary-based company active in construction sector. The company is a producer and distributor of construction industry products. Its product portfolio includes facade insulation systems and components, roofing underlay and roofing accessories, bituminous corrugated sheets and shingles, thermal-sound and water insulation materials, dry construction elements, as well as plaster profiles and accessories, polypropylene foils and bags and foam tapes. It has two production plants, based in Kal, Hungary and Subotica, Serbia.The Company sells its products domesticaly and exports it to Estonia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Russian Federation, Sloveania and Turkey.