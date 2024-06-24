MASTERPLAST Nyrt.
MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A, hereinafter referred to as "the Company", "MASTERPLAST Nyrt.") hereby informs the honourable Investors that Tivadar Bunford, member of the Group Management, announced to the Company on 24 June 2024 that in the Budapest Stock Exchange he sold 6,695 pieces of MASTERPLAST Nyrt. ordinary shares at an average price of HUF 2.950.- per share on 20 June 2024. As a result of the transactions, Tivadar Bunford, member of the Group Management holds 421.690 shares of MASTERPLAST Nyrt. ordinary shares.
