Masterplast : Remuneration Report

Remuneration Report of

MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság

(seat: 8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A., company registration number: 07-10-001342, hereinafter referred to as "the Company")

for the financial year 2021

This Remuneration Report has been prepared in accordance with the Remuneration Policy pursuant to

Act LXVII of 2019 (hereinafter the "Remuneration Policy"), adopted by the Board of Directors on 23

April 2020 by the Board of Directors' resolution acting within the competence of the General Meeting of Shareholders No. 10/2020 (04.23.)

The total remuneration for 2021 of the directors (the members of the Board of Directors of the Company entitled to receive fees) as defined in the Remuneration Policy set out in the table below:

Name Position Gross amount of remuneration for the financial year 2021 Dezse Margaret Elizabeth Member of the Board of Directors 3.600.000,-Ft Dirk Theuns Member of the Board of Directors 3.600.000,-Ft* Sinkó Ottó Member of the Board of Directors 3.600.000,-Ft

*did not receive an allowance as a result of a subsequent waiver of the honorarium

The above members of the Board of Directors of the Company received only a fixed monthly honorarium determined by the General Meeting. The members of the Audit Committee did not receive any special remuneration for their membership.

The amounts and components of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer in their employment are set out in the following table:

Year 2021 Gross salary Fringe benefits Tibor Dávid President of the Board of Directors 14.400.000,- Ft 47.980,- Ft Ács Balázs Vice-President of the Board of Directors 12.000.000,-Ft 47.980,- Ft Nádasi Róbert Chief Executive Officer/CEO 35.200.000,-Ft 28.980,- Ft

In 2021, the Company has awarded variable remuneration (according to predefined criteria) to the CEO as follows:

The CEO of the Company received share-based remuneration in 2021 under the 2019-2020

Remuneration Policy of MASTERPLAST Munkavállalói Résztulajdonosi Program Szervezete

(MRP) as follows: the CEO acquired 33,935 options for MASTERPLAST ordinary shares. The vesting of the option was conditional on the Company's consolidated profit after tax in its audited accounts for 2021 exceeding the level set out in the remuneration policy. The option was exercised on 3 May 2021 at an exercise price of 100,-Ft/share.

There is no possibility of clawback of the above variable remuneration.

The Company is preparing its first remuneration report under Act LXVII of 2019 therefore, in accordance with Article 29 (4) of the Act, this Remuneration Report does not include data and comparisons for previous years.

The total remuneration of the Directors for 2021 has been paid in accordance with the approved Remuneration Policy and is considered by the Board of Directors to be in line with the longterm performance of the Company.

The remuneration of directors for 2021 has not deviated from the Remuneration Policy. The directors did not receive any remuneration from the Company's consolidated subsidiaries.

The Company's Remuneration Report for the financial year 2021 as set out above was approved by the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders by its resolution no. 5/2022

(04.28.) on 28 April 2022.