MASTERPLAST Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 8143 Sárszentmihály, Árpád u. 1/A, hereinafter referred to as "the Company", "MASTERPLAST Nyrt.") in its interim management report for the third quarter of 2023 reported that its revenue decreased due to the decline in the construction market and lower demand. Adapting to the changed market conditions, the Company focused on reducing operating costs, optimizing production capacities and inventory levels, and on efficient energy cost management. The Company has predicted that the implemented efficiency measures, strict cost management and the runout of raw materials purchased at high prices will result in a positive operating profit for the final quarter, but the last quarter's earnings will not expect to offset losses of recent quarters and the Company is not expected to reach the profit stated in its previously published annual forecast. The Company has undertaken to revise its 2023 forecast based on year-end data if it was necessary.

The Company hereby informs the honourable Investors that the fourth quarter of 2023 was operationally profitable, with revenues of EUR 31 million and EBITDA of approximately EUR 0,5 million.

Based on the above, the Company's consolidated figures for the year 2023 forecast revenue of EUR 144,7 million compared to the forecast of EUR 175 million, EBITDA of approximately EUR -2,5 million compared to the forecast of EUR 8 million, and a net profit after tax of approximately EUR -11,5 million compared to the forecast of EUR 1 million.

In addition to the above, the Company's management considers it necessary to recognise an additional inventory impairment of approximately EUR 3.5-3.8 million as a unique item at year-end.

Based on its assessment of economic developments, the Company plans to update its 3-year earnings forecast for the second quarter of 2024, including its 2024 earnings forecast, and to present it in the context of the investor conference to be held on 14 May 2024, as already published, with simultaneous announcement.

