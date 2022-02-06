Matador Mining : Inaugural Winter Drill Program Commences at Cape Ray

Executive Chair Ian Murray commented:

"I would like to congratulate our exploration team and our service providers for the hard work they have put into the planning and preparation of this inaugural winter drill program. As with all exploration programs, safety and environment are front of mind. With a winter program, new potential challenges need to be planned for, which our team has done well during the preparation for this program.

In 2021, we commenced the largest ever drill program at the highly prospective Cape Ray Gold Project, with 20,681 metres of diamond drilling completed during the year. However, winter conditions in Newfoundland typically halt traditional drilling for a few months. To mitigate this, our inaugural winter drill program, which consists of around 30 diamond holes for 3,000 - 4,500 metres, will allow Matador to maintain the aggressive pace of exploration that we have established at Cape Ray, during what is typically a period of inactivity in the field.

As the winter program then segues into our 2022 summer program, Matador will prove itself as an exploration company that can successfully and efficiently execute exploration programs in all seasons, and provide investors with regular news flow throughout the year.

I look forward to updating the market of the results from this winter drill program in due course."

Winter Drill Program

Matador has commenced its inaugural winter season diamond drilling program, with work focusing on a corridor encompassing the PW East, Stag Hill, Isle aux Morts and Benton prospects along the Cape Ray Shear Zone (Figure 2).

The program has been designed to:

Investigate the surficial geochemistry and magnetic anomalies at PW East and along the untested northern Margin of the Central Zone Mineral Resource which hosts a current Mineral Resource of 526,000oz @ 2.2 g/t Au;

Follow up on results of the 2021 surficial and auger geochemistry and magnetic anomalies at Stag Hill;

Drill test the brownfield depth extensions and greenfield targets proximal to the Isle aux Morts deposit identified at the end of the 2020 diamond drill program, including IAM-SW 1, 2 ; and

IAM-SW ; and Follow up on results of the auger drilling, diamond drilling, surficial geochemistry, and magnetic anomalies at Benton.

The program consists of approximately 30 diamond holes, for 3,000 - 4,500 metres.