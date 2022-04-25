Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Matador Resources Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTDR   US5764852050

MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY

(MTDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 07:00:25 am EDT
51.12 USD   -2.25%
06:39aMATADOR RESOURCES : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
06:39aMATADOR RESOURCES CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:34aMatador Resources Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
MATADOR RESOURCES : DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

04/25/2022 | 06:39am EDT
MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

DALLAS, Texas, April 25, 2022 -- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) ("Matador") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock payable on June 3, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2022.

About Matador Resources Company

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations, primarily through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo, in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and produced water gathering services and produced water disposal services to third parties.

For more information, visit Matador Resources Company at www.matadorresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. "Forward-looking statements" are statements related to future, not past, events. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "could," "believe," "would," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "should," "continue," "plan," "predict," "potential," "project," "hypothetical," "forecasted" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about guidance, projected or forecasted financial and operating results, future liquidity, the payment of dividends, results in certain basins, objectives, project timing, expectations and intentions, regulatory and governmental actions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and such forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following risks related to financial and operational performance: general economic conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business plan, including whether its drilling program is successful; changes in oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices and the demand for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; its ability to replace reserves and efficiently develop current reserves; costs of operations; delays and other difficulties related to producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; delays and other difficulties related to regulatory and governmental approvals and restrictions; impact on the Company's operations due to seismic events; availability of sufficient capital to execute its business plan, available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facilities and otherwise; its ability to make acquisitions on economically acceptable terms; its ability to integrate acquisitions; weather and environmental conditions; the impact of the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on oil and natural gas demand, oil and natural gas prices and its business; the operating results of the Company's midstream joint venture's oil, natural gas and water gathering and transportation systems, pipelines and facilities, the acquiring of third-party business and the drilling of any additional salt water disposal wells; and the other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. For further discussions of risks and uncertainties, you should refer to Matador's filings with the Securities and


Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of Matador's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Matador undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information

Mac Schmitz
Vice President - Investor Relations
investors@matadorresources.com
(972) 371-5225

Disclaimer

Matador Resources Company published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 697 M - -
Net income 2022 1 186 M - -
Net Debt 2022 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,37x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 6 173 M 6 173 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 286
Free-Float 93,6%
Managers and Directors
Joseph William Foran Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Michael D. Frenzel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Craig N. Adams Co-COO, Secretary, Chief of Staff & Executive VP
Billy E. Goodwin President-Operations
Christopher P. Calvert Co-COO & Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY41.63%6 173
CONOCOPHILLIPS33.01%124 434
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.97%74 351
EOG RESOURCES, INC.30.72%67 975
CNOOC LIMITED36.99%66 240
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.89%57 160