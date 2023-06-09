Matador Resources : Annual Meeting 2023 Presentation

Investor Relations Contact and Disclosure Statements
Investor Relations Contact
Mac Schmitz
Vice President - Investor Relations
Phone: (972) 371-5225
E-mail: investors@matadorresources.com
Cautionary Note - The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves. Potential resources are not proved, probable or possible reserves. The SEC's guidelines prohibit Matador from including such information in filings with the SEC.
Definitions - Proved oil and natural gas reserves are the estimated quantities of oil and natural gas that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions. Matador's production and proved reserves are reported in two streams: oil and natural gas, including both dry and liquids-rich natural gas. Where Matador produces liquids- rich natural gas, the economic value of the natural gas liquids associated with the natural gas is included in the estimated wellhead natural gas price on those properties where the natural gas liquids are extracted and sold. Estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) is a measure that by its nature is more speculative than estimates of proved reserves prepared in accordance with SEC definitions and guidelines and is accordingly less certain. Type curves, if any, shown in this presentation are used to compare actual well performance to a range of potential production results calculated without regard to economic conditions; actual recoveries may vary from these type curves based on individual well performance and economic conditions.
Safe Harbor Statement - This presentation and statements made by representatives of Matador Resources Company ("Matador" or the "Company") during the course of this presentation includes "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. "Forward-looking statements" are statements related to future, not past, events. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "could," "believe," "would," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "should," "continue," "plan," "predict," "potential," "project," "hypothetical," "forecasted" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits, opportunities and results with respect to the Advance (as defined herein) acquisition, including any expected value creation, reserves additions, midstream opportunities and other anticipated impacts from the Advance acquisition, as well as other aspects of the transaction, guidance, projected or forecasted financial and operating results, future liquidity, leverage, the payment of dividends, results in certain basins, objectives, project timing, expectations and intentions, regulatory and governmental actions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and such forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, disruption from the Advance acquisition making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; significant transaction costs associated with the Advance acquisition; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Advance acquisition, as well as the following risks related to financial and operational performance: general economic conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business plan, including whether its drilling program is successful; changes in oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices and the demand for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; its ability to replace reserves and efficiently develop current reserves; the operating results of the Company's midstream oil, natural gas and water gathering and transportation systems, pipelines and facilities, the acquiring of third-party business and the drilling of any additional salt water disposal wells; costs of operations; delays and other difficulties related to producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; delays and other difficulties related to regulatory and governmental approvals and restrictions; impact on the Company's operations due to seismic events; its ability to make acquisitions on economically acceptable terms; its ability to integrate acquisitions; availability of sufficient capital to execute its business plan, including from future cash flows, available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facilities and otherwise; the operating results of and the availability of any potential distributions from our joint ventures; weather and environmental conditions; the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, or variants thereof, on oil and natural gas demand, oil and natural gas prices and its business; and the other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward- looking statements. For further discussions of risks and uncertainties, you should refer to Matador's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of Matador's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Matador undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this annual report, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Annual Meeting of Shareholders
June 9, 2023
Opening Remarks
Joseph Wm. Foran, Founder, Chairman and CEO
June 9, 2023
40 YEARS OF
GENERATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE
1983
2003
Today
"Matador I"
"Matador II"
Initial Capital: $270,000
Initial Capital: $6 million
Sale Price: $388 million
Current Market Cap: $6.2 billion(1)
Current Asset Base: $12 billion(2)
Approximately 20% annual rate of return over time
Closing share price as of June 7, 2023.
Asset base refers to the Company's PV-10 at December 31, 2022 pro forma for the acquisition of Advance Energy Partners Holdings, LLC ("Advance"). The Standardized Measure and PV-10 of the Company's reserves as of December 31, 2022 were $6.98 billion and $9.13 billion, respectively. The PV-10 of the Advance reserves was estimated to be $2.86 billion as of December 31, 2022 using the same unweighted arithmetic average first-day-of-the-month prices for the previous 12-month period being used to value the Company's reserves at December 31, 2022, which are $90.15 per barrel of oil and $6.36 per MMBtu of natural gas. PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure, which differs from the GAAP financial measure of "Standardized Measure" because PV-10 does not include the effects of income taxes on future income. The income taxes related to the Advance assets as of December 31, 2022 were unknown because the tax basis in such properties as of December 31, 2022 is not known and is subject to many variables. As such, the Company has not provided the Standardized Measure of the Advance assets or a reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure with respect to the Advance assets.
