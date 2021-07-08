Log in
MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY

Matador Resources Company : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

07/08/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release second quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Management will also host a live conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to review second quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights.

To access the live conference call, domestic participants should dial (855) 875-8781 and international participants should dial (720) 634-2925. The conference ID and passcode is 9189353. The live conference call will also be available through the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab. The replay for the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab through August 31, 2021.

About Matador Resources Company

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations, primarily through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo, in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and produced water gathering services and produced water disposal services to third parties.

For more information, visit Matador Resources Company at www.matadorresources.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 294 M - -
Net income 2021 317 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 3 892 M 3 892 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Matador Resources Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 33,33 $
Average target price 36,57 $
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph William Foran Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Matthew V. Hairford President
David E. Lancaster Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher P. Calvert Senior Vice President-Operations
Craig N. Adams COO-Land, Legal & Administration, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY176.37%4 323
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.56%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED16.99%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.62.60%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED44.85%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.02%40 294