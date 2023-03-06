Matador Resources : Shareholder Letter – March 2022 Slides
03/06/2023 | 08:40am EST
SLIDE A
Record Operational and Financial Performance in 2022
Record Annual Production
105,500 BOE per day: Beat Guidance!(1)
Record 2022 Financial Results
Oil and natural gas revenues ($2.9 billion), net income ($1.2 billion), Adjusted EBITDA(2) ($2.1 billion), Adjusted FCF(3) ($1.2 billion)
Strong Balance Sheet
Leverage Ratio of 0.1x(4)
Positioned to take advantage of extra opportunities in 2023
Increasing Shareholder Returns
Fixed Dividend Policy increased 50% for 2023 to $0.60/share annually
Differentiating Midstream Assets
San Mateo 2022 Adjusted EBITDA - $198 million (28% increase)
Pronto Midstream supporting Lea County, NM production
At midpoint of guidance as of and as provided on October 25, 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.
Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition and reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.
At December 31, 2022. Defined as Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA as calculated under the Credit Agreement. For purposes of the Credit Agreement, Net Debt at December 31, 2022 is calculated as (i) $699 million in senior notes outstanding, plus (ii) $46 million in outstanding letters of credit under the Credit Agreement, less (iii) $505 million in available cash (without the application of the limitation on the maximum available cash of $75 million set forth in the Credit Agreement). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition and reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.
1
SLIDE B
Record Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2022
Oil, natural gas and total production were all records in 2022!
Record oil equivalent production of ~105,500 BOE per day is the first time over 100,000 BOE/d during a year in Matador's history
Record oil productionof~60,100 Bbl per day
Record natural gas productionof ~272 million cubic feet per day
Total production expected to increase 18% in 2023
~105,500 BOE/d
in 2022!
45,300
38,495
31,454
110.7
Total
27,514
99.3
24,164
(MBOE)
81.7
Natural Gas
61.1
69.5
(Bcf)
21,943
26,850
17,840
Oil
13,984
15,931
(MBbl)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023E(1)
As of and as provided on February 21, 2023. Estimates are pro forma for the expected closing of the Advance acquisition in Q2 2023 and only include production revenues from the Advance properties following closing of the acquisition because any production from the Advance assets prior to the closing date will be part of the purchase price adjustment at closing.
2
SLIDE C
San Mateo - Differentiating Midstream Asset
Matador owns 51% of San Mateo(1)
San Mateo's Adjusted EBITDA(2) ($ in millions)
$250
$200
$150
$100
$50
$0
Water
Oil
$198
Natural Gas
$185
$185
$154
$165
Natural
$113
Gas
$96
Oil
$62
$31
Water
$4
$12
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Original
(3)
October
(4)
Actual
2023E(5)
Guidance Guidance
2022
Note: Figures (i) reflect the combined Adjusted EBITDA for San Mateo and San Mateo II prior to their October 2020 merger, including allocations for G&A expenses, (ii) are pro forma for the formation of San Mateo in February 2017 and the purchase of the non-controlling interest in Fulcrum Delaware Water Resources, LLC not previously owned by Matador and (iii) exclude assets sold to EnLink in October 2015.
A subsidiary of Five Point is Matador's joint venture partner in San Mateo. Matador and Five Point own 51% and 49%, respectively, of San Mateo.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.
Based on midpoint of range of $155 to $175 million as of and as provided on February 22, 2022.
Based on midpoint of range of $180 to $190 million as of and as provided on October 25, 2022.
Based on midpoint of range of $180 to $190 million as of and as provided on February 21, 2023.
3
Borrowings Outstanding - Quarterly Results Over Half of Borrowings Repaid Since Q3 2020
SLIDE D
($ in millions)
$1,600
$1,400
$1,525
$475
$1,490
$440
$1,390
$1,290
Revolver Borrowings
6.0x
Senior Notes (Bond Debt) Leverage
$1,200
$1,000
$340
$240 $1,170 $1,150
$120 $100
$1,100
$50
$906
No Borrowings
Under the Credit Facility -
Only4.0xBond Debt
$800
2.8x
2.9x
2.5x
$600
$1,050
$1,050
$1,050
$1,050
$1,050
$1,050
1.8x
$400
1.3x
1.1x
$200
$0
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
$757
$1,050
$906
$757
0.8x
0.5x
0.2x
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
3.0x
$699
2.0x
$699
1.0x
0.1x 0.0x
Q4 2022
Free Cash Flow(1):
2021: $487 Million
2022: $1.22 Billion
Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. For definitions and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.
Defined as Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA as calculated under the Credit Agreement. For purposes of the Credit Agreement, Net Debt at December 31, 2022 is calculated as (i) $699 million in senior notes outstanding, plus (ii) $46 million in outstanding letters of credit under the Credit Agreement, less (iii) $505 million in available cash (without the application of the limitation on the maximum available cash of $75 million set forth in the Credit Agreement). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition and reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.
4
SLIDE E
Matador's Strategic Bolt-On Acquisition of Advance Energy
ACQUISITION DETAILS
Advance Transaction Overview
Price: $1.6 billion(1)
Strategic bolt-on in the core of the Northern Delaware Basin
18,500 net acres 99% Held-by-Production
Effective Date: 1/1/2023
Attractive purchase price of 3.2x forward 1-year Adj. EBITDA(2)
Closing: Q2 2023
TWIN LAKES
Accretive to relevant key financial and valuation metrics
Strong existing production, cash flow and proved reserves
ADVANCE
Adds high-quality inventory in primarily development zones
FOCUS
203 net locations primarily in the Avalon, Bone Spring, and
ARROWHEAD
AREA
Wolfcamp; includes 21 gross (20 net) DUCs
RANGER
35 net additional upside locations in the Wolfcamp D
Upside midstream value and synergies with Pronto Midstream
Matador preserves strong balance sheet pro forma leverage
expected to remain below 1.0x
Key Metrics
RUSTLER BREAKS
Net Acres
18,500
ANTELOPE RIDGE
Held by Production (%)
99%
STATELINE
Q1 2023E Production
24,500 to 25,500 BOE/d (74% oil)
Forward 1-year Adj. EBITDA(2)
$475 to $525 million
WOLF / JACKSON TRUST (LOVING)
Net Locations
203 (85% operated)
Avg. Operated Lateral Length
9,400 feet
2023E "D/C/E" CapEx
$300 to $350 million
Matador Acreage at December 31, 2022
YE 2022 Proved Reserves
106 MMBOE (73% oil)
PV-10 at strip pricing(3)
$1.92 billion
Advance Transaction Acreage
Note: All acreage as of December 31, 2022 pro forma for the Advance Transaction. Some tracts not shown on map.
Production Value(4)
$45,600 / BOE per day
Subject to customary closing adjustments and plus additional cash consideration of $7.5 million for each month during 2023 in which the average oil price as defined in the securities purchase agreement exceeds $85 per Bbl.
Estimated using strip pricing as of mid-January 2023. Adj. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adj. EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations,
property impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, certain other non-cash items and non-cashstock-based compensation expense and net gain or loss on asset sales and impairment. The most comparable GAAP measures to Adj. EBITDA are net income or net
cash provided by operating activities. The Company has not provided such GAAP measures or a reconciliation to such GAAP measures because they would be preliminary and prospective in nature and would not be able to be prepared without estimation of a number of
variables that are unknown at this time.
5
(3)
PV-10 (present value discounted at 10%) at December 31, 2022 utilizing strip pricing as of mid-January 2023. PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure, which differs from the GAAP financial measure of "Standardized Measure" because PV-10 does not include the effects of
income taxes on future income. The income taxes related to the acquired properties is unknown at this time because the Company's tax basis in such properties will not be known until the closing of the transaction and is subject to many variables. As such, the Company has
not provided the Standardized Measure of the acquired properties or a reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure.
(4)
Equals PV-10 of proved developed reserves of $1.14 billion divided by midpoint of Q1 2023 production estimate of 25,000 BOE per day.
