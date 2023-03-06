Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Matador Resources Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTDR   US5764852050

MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY

(MTDR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
57.83 USD   +2.08%
08:40aMatador Resources : Shareholder Letter – March 2022 Slides
PU
03/01MATADOR RESOURCES CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02/27KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Matador Resources Company to $65 From $73, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Matador Resources : Shareholder Letter – March 2022 Slides

03/06/2023 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SLIDE A

Record Operational and Financial Performance in 2022

  • Record Annual Production
    • 105,500 BOE per day: Beat Guidance!(1)
  • Record 2022 Financial Results
    • Oil and natural gas revenues ($2.9 billion), net income ($1.2 billion), Adjusted EBITDA(2) ($2.1 billion), Adjusted FCF(3) ($1.2 billion)
  • Strong Balance Sheet
    • Leverage Ratio of 0.1x(4)
    • Positioned to take advantage of extra opportunities in 2023
  • Increasing Shareholder Returns
    • Fixed Dividend Policy increased 50% for 2023 to $0.60/share annually
  • Differentiating Midstream Assets
    • San Mateo 2022 Adjusted EBITDA - $198 million (28% increase)
    • Pronto Midstream supporting Lea County, NM production
  1. At midpoint of guidance as of and as provided on October 25, 2022.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.
  3. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition and reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.
  4. At December 31, 2022. Defined as Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA as calculated under the Credit Agreement. For purposes of the Credit Agreement, Net Debt at December 31, 2022 is calculated as (i) $699 million in senior notes outstanding, plus (ii) $46 million in outstanding letters of credit under the Credit Agreement, less (iii) $505 million in available cash (without the application of the limitation on the maximum available cash of $75 million set forth in the Credit Agreement). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition and reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.

1

SLIDE B

Record Oil and Natural Gas Production in 2022

  • Oil, natural gas and total production were all records in 2022!
    • Record oil equivalent production of ~105,500 BOE per day is the first time over 100,000 BOE/d during a year in Matador's history
    • Record oil production of ~60,100 Bbl per day
    • Record natural gas production of ~272 million cubic feet per day
  • Total production expected to increase 18% in 2023

~105,500 BOE/d

in 2022!

45,300

38,495

31,454

110.7

Total

27,514

99.3

24,164

(MBOE)

81.7

Natural Gas

61.1

69.5

(Bcf)

21,943

26,850

17,840

Oil

13,984

15,931

(MBbl)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023E(1)

  1. As of and as provided on February 21, 2023. Estimates are pro forma for the expected closing of the Advance acquisition in Q2 2023 and only include production revenues from the Advance properties following closing of the acquisition because any production from the Advance assets prior to the closing date will be part of the purchase price adjustment at closing.

2

SLIDE C

San Mateo - Differentiating Midstream Asset

Matador owns 51% of San Mateo(1)

San Mateo's Adjusted EBITDA(2) ($ in millions)

$250

$200

$150

$100

$50

$0

Water

Oil

$198

Natural Gas

$185

$185

$154

$165

Natural

$113

Gas

$96

Oil

$62

$31

Water

$4

$12

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Original

(3)

October

(4)

Actual

2023E(5)

Guidance Guidance

2022

Note: Figures (i) reflect the combined Adjusted EBITDA for San Mateo and San Mateo II prior to their October 2020 merger, including allocations for G&A expenses, (ii) are pro forma for the formation of San Mateo in February 2017 and the purchase of the non-controlling interest in Fulcrum Delaware Water Resources, LLC not previously owned by Matador and (iii) exclude assets sold to EnLink in October 2015.

  1. A subsidiary of Five Point is Matador's joint venture partner in San Mateo. Matador and Five Point own 51% and 49%, respectively, of San Mateo.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.
  3. Based on midpoint of range of $155 to $175 million as of and as provided on February 22, 2022.
  4. Based on midpoint of range of $180 to $190 million as of and as provided on October 25, 2022.
  5. Based on midpoint of range of $180 to $190 million as of and as provided on February 21, 2023.

3

Borrowings Outstanding - Quarterly Results Over Half of Borrowings Repaid Since Q3 2020

SLIDE D

($ in millions)

$1,600

$1,400

$1,525

$475

$1,490

$440

$1,390

$1,290

Revolver Borrowings

6.0x

Senior Notes (Bond Debt) Leverage

$1,200

$1,000

$340

$240 $1,170 $1,150

$120 $100

$1,100

$50

$906

No Borrowings

Under the Credit Facility -

Only4.0xBond Debt

$800

2.8x

2.9x

2.5x

$600

$1,050

$1,050

$1,050

$1,050

$1,050

$1,050

1.8x

$400

1.3x

1.1x

$200

$0

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

$757

$1,050

$906

$757

0.8x

0.5x

0.2x

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

3.0x

$699

2.0x

$699

1.0x

0.1x 0.0x

Q4 2022

Free Cash Flow(1):

2021: $487 Million

2022: $1.22 Billion

  1. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. For definitions and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.
  2. Defined as Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA as calculated under the Credit Agreement. For purposes of the Credit Agreement, Net Debt at December 31, 2022 is calculated as (i) $699 million in senior notes outstanding, plus (ii) $46 million in outstanding letters of credit under the Credit Agreement, less (iii) $505 million in available cash (without the application of the limitation on the maximum available cash of $75 million set forth in the Credit Agreement). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a definition and reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures, see Appendix.

4

SLIDE E

Matador's Strategic Bolt-On Acquisition of Advance Energy

ACQUISITION DETAILS

Advance Transaction Overview

Price: $1.6 billion(1)

Strategic bolt-on in the core of the Northern Delaware Basin

18,500 net acres 99% Held-by-Production

Effective Date: 1/1/2023

Attractive purchase price of 3.2x forward 1-year Adj. EBITDA(2)

Closing: Q2 2023

TWIN LAKES

Accretive to relevant key financial and valuation metrics

Strong existing production, cash flow and proved reserves

ADVANCE

Adds high-quality inventory in primarily development zones

FOCUS

203 net locations primarily in the Avalon, Bone Spring, and

ARROWHEAD

AREA

Wolfcamp; includes 21 gross (20 net) DUCs

RANGER

35 net additional upside locations in the Wolfcamp D

Upside midstream value and synergies with Pronto Midstream

Matador preserves strong balance sheet pro forma leverage

expected to remain below 1.0x

Key Metrics

RUSTLER BREAKS

Net Acres

18,500

ANTELOPE RIDGE

Held by Production (%)

99%

STATELINE

Q1 2023E Production

24,500 to 25,500 BOE/d (74% oil)

Forward 1-year Adj. EBITDA(2)

$475 to $525 million

WOLF / JACKSON TRUST (LOVING)

Net Locations

203 (85% operated)

Avg. Operated Lateral Length

9,400 feet

2023E "D/C/E" CapEx

$300 to $350 million

Matador Acreage at December 31, 2022

YE 2022 Proved Reserves

106 MMBOE (73% oil)

PV-10 at strip pricing(3)

$1.92 billion

Advance Transaction Acreage

Note: All acreage as of December 31, 2022 pro forma for the Advance Transaction. Some tracts not shown on map.

Production Value(4)

$45,600 / BOE per day

  1. Subject to customary closing adjustments and plus additional cash consideration of $7.5 million for each month during 2023 in which the average oil price as defined in the securities purchase agreement exceeds $85 per Bbl.
  2. Estimated using strip pricing as of mid-January 2023. Adj. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adj. EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations,

property impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, certain other non-cash items and non-cashstock-based compensation expense and net gain or loss on asset sales and impairment. The most comparable GAAP measures to Adj. EBITDA are net income or net

cash provided by operating activities. The Company has not provided such GAAP measures or a reconciliation to such GAAP measures because they would be preliminary and prospective in nature and would not be able to be prepared without estimation of a number of

variables that are unknown at this time.

5

(3)

PV-10 (present value discounted at 10%) at December 31, 2022 utilizing strip pricing as of mid-January 2023. PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure, which differs from the GAAP financial measure of "Standardized Measure" because PV-10 does not include the effects of

income taxes on future income. The income taxes related to the acquired properties is unknown at this time because the Company's tax basis in such properties will not be known until the closing of the transaction and is subject to many variables. As such, the Company has

not provided the Standardized Measure of the acquired properties or a reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure.

(4)

Equals PV-10 of proved developed reserves of $1.14 billion divided by midpoint of Q1 2023 production estimate of 25,000 BOE per day.

Disclaimer

Matador Resources Company published this content on 04 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 13:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY
08:40aMatador Resources : Shareholder Letter – March 2022 Slides
PU
03/01MATADOR RESOURCES CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/27KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Matador Resources Company to $65 From $73, Maintains Ov..
MT
02/24MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23Truist Securities Lowers Matador Resources Company's Price Target to $68 From $79, Main..
MT
02/22Roth MKM Adjusts Matador Resources' Price Target to $65 From $68, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/22Transcript : Matador Resources Company, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/21Matador : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21Matador Resources Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
02/21Matador Resources : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 562 M - -
Net income 2023 1 378 M - -
Net cash 2023 19,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,03x
Yield 2023 0,91%
Capitalization 6 886 M 6 886 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
EV / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Matador Resources Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 57,83 $
Average target price 72,23 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph William Foran Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Brian J. Willey CFO, President-Midstream Operations & EVP
Craig N. Adams Co-COO, Secretary, Chief of Staff & Executive VP
Billy E. Goodwin President-Operations
Christopher P. Calvert Co-COO & Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATADOR RESOURCES COMPANY1.03%6 886
CHEVRON CORPORATION-8.10%314 525
CONOCOPHILLIPS-7.93%132 408
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-5.98%71 567
CNOOC LIMITED16.03%70 170
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED8.87%66 096