Matas A/S : Q2 2022/23 Conference call presentation

Forward-looking statements

This interim report contains statements relating to the future, including statements regarding Matas Group's future operating results, financial position, cash flows,

business strategy and future targets. Such statements are based on Management's

reasonable expectations and forecasts at the time of release of this report. Forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a number of other

factors, many of which are beyond Matas Group's control. This may have the effect

that actual results may differ significantly from the expectations expressed in the report. Without being exhaustive, such factors include general economic and commercial factors, including market and competitive conditions, supplier issues and financial and regulatory issues as well as any effects of healthcare measures that are not specifically mentioned above.