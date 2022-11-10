Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Matas A/S
  News
  Summary
    MATAS   DK0060497295

MATAS A/S

(MATAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:02 2022-11-10 am EST
76.43 DKK   -2.71%
02:47aMatas A/s : Q2 2022/23 Conference call presentation
PU
01:58aMatas Interim report – H1 2022/23
GL
09/05Notification of Executive's transaction with Matas shares
GL
Matas A/S : Q2 2022/23 Conference call presentation

11/10/2022 | 02:47am EST
Online growth drives stable Q2 in a changing market

I n t e r i m r e p o r t H 1 2 0 2 2 / 2 3

1 0 N o v e m b e r 2 0 2 2

Forward-looking statements

This interim report contains statements relating to the future, including statements regarding Matas Group's future operating results, financial position, cash flows,

business strategy and future targets. Such statements are based on Management's

reasonable expectations and forecasts at the time of release of this report. Forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a number of other

factors, many of which are beyond Matas Group's control. This may have the effect

that actual results may differ significantly from the expectations expressed in the report. Without being exhaustive, such factors include general economic and commercial factors, including market and competitive conditions, supplier issues and financial and regulatory issues as well as any effects of healthcare measures that are not specifically mentioned above.

2

Agenda

01 CEO comments and strategy update

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg

02 Financial results Q2 2022/23

Per Johannesen Madsen

03 Q&A

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg & Per Johannesen Madsen

04 Appendix

| 3

01

CEO comments and strategy update

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg

CEO

| 4

All-time high customers satisfaction, new assortment and online growth drives stable Q2 in a changing market

DKK

DKK

989 M

160 M

Revenue

EBITDA before special items

Q2 2021/22: DKK 974 M

Q2 2021/22: DKK 165 M

+1.6%

16.2%

Revenue growth

EBITDA margin before special items

Q2 2021/22: 17.0%

5.4 M

Transactions

Q2 2021/22: 5.2 M

| 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Matas A/S published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 07:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 4 456 M 602 M 602 M
Net income 2023 310 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net Debt 2023 1 471 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,59x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 2 980 M 402 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 071
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart MATAS A/S
Duration : Period :
Matas A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATAS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 78,55 DKK
Average target price 121,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregers Christian Wedell-Wedellsborg Chief Executive Officer
Per Johannesen Madsen Chief Financial Officer
Lars Vinge Frederiksen Chairman
Thomas Grane Director-Technology & Organization
Heidi Birgitte Nielsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MATAS A/S-36.91%402
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-14.75%22 468
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-16.67%5 233
DUFRY AG-18.76%3 407
LESLIE'S, INC.-39.86%2 572
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.-30.28%1 310